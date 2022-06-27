India says Bangladesh cutting rice import duty raised domestic prices by 10%

BD is self sufficient when it comes to rice unless there is a major loss of product due to floods. BD mainly plants flood resistant rice that can withstand general flood without issue.



BD however buys rice to ensure excess stock. Our domestic production whilst at self sufficient level does not allow for excess stock to be maintained.



BD generally maintains high tarrifs on rice to protect home industry. Reduction of import duty is a signal of anticipated poor harvest or that BD is expecting an inflation in global prices thus acting early to bolster reserves.



Indian price sensitivity to BD demand is not new.