India, Saudi Arabia begin first naval exercise

Planning by India and Saudi Arabia for their first naval exercise had begun in 2019 but the move was impacted by the Covid-19 pandemicINS Kochi, the flagship destroyer of the Indian Western Naval Fleet, arrived at Port Al-Jubail on Monday for the “Al-Mohed Al-Hindi 2021” exercise. The warship sailed to Saudi Arabia after conducting the “Zayed Talwar” drill with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) off the coast of Abu Dhabi on Saturday.India’s defence and military ties with Saudi Arabia received a major boost with Indian Army chief Gen MM Naravane’s visit to Riyadh – the first such trip by an Indian service chief – last December. Naravane had also visited the UAE on the same tour.