India-Russia Trade: Is Indian Rupee Worthless For Cross-Border Transactions?

Gold Price in Indian Rupee In depth view into Gold Price in Indian Rupee including historical data from 1979 to 2023, charts and stats.

Gold Price in Indian Rupee is at a current level of 165970.1 per troy ounce, up from 165491.9 the previous market day and up from 142229.0 one year ago. This is a change of 0.29% from the previous market day and 16.69% from one year ago.