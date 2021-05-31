Prince Kassad
Russia and India have adopted a plan for their joint BrahMos project, meant to create a new cruise missile capable of downing aircraft equipped with AWACS systems. According to the Russian director of the venture, Alexander Maksichev, the missile will be ready for launch by 2024. He noted that it will have different target-seeking equipment but will use the same platform.
https://sputniknews.com/military/202009141080450537-russia-india-to-launch-new-brahmos-missile-capable-of-downing-aircraft-with-awacs-system-by-2024/
India & Russia to develop AWACS killer BrahMos missile by 2024
India and Russia is working on plan to develop a new AWACS killer variant of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile by 2024
