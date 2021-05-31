What's new

India & Russia to develop AWACS killer BrahMos missile by 2024

Prince Kassad

Apr 19, 2020
India
Hong Kong
Russia and India have adopted a plan for their joint BrahMos project, meant to create a new cruise missile capable of downing aircraft equipped with AWACS systems. According to the Russian director of the venture, Alexander Maksichev, the missile will be ready for launch by 2024. He noted that it will have different target-seeking equipment but will use the same platform.
infotonline.com

India and Russia is working on plan to develop a new AWACS killer variant of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile by 2024
That Guy

That Guy

Mar 29, 2013
Pakistan
Canada
Just like what happened with the brahmos originally, the Russians are gonna take the newly developed tech, use it in their own missiles, and undercut the brahmos's export potential by offering their own missiles with the same tech.

