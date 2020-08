India, Russia share trophy after tech failure at online Chess Olympiad After an appeal by the Indian team, FIDE decreed that both Russia and India were joint winners of the tournament, the server crash reaffirming that online chess is only a practical alternative, not a foolproof solution.

"A server outage resulted in India and Russia sharing the trophy in the FIDE online Chess Olympiad on Sunday. Nihal Sarin and Divya Deshmukh were initially deemed to have lost their matches on the basis of time running out, after the internet connection faltered. Both Indians were holding good positions in their contests. However, a little while later, the International Chess Federation decreed that the two teams be declared joint winners."India has around 70 GMs now .India thrashed favorites China on the way to the finals.