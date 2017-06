The BrOkEn HeArT said: ↑ I think India's actual defense budget is more than $55 billion dollars. So much happening. Click to expand...

According to industry sources, the capital acquisition of defence hardware in the next 15 years is expected to be Rs 1.5 lakh crore (USD 225 billion)

The Defence Portfolio – grab the Rs 15 lakh crore opportunity

Moneycontrol Research has created a portfolio for long-term ‘buy & hold’ investors to capitalise on the opportunity that “Make in India in Defence” may offer.