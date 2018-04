Are these some of your wet farts or do you always live in delusion?Modi would've gone to procure F-16/18 off the shelf rather than going with 36 Rafales if he really wanted to suck American balls.If we would go with F-35, we're gonna be the last one to receive em where the entire negotiation process would take around a decade and we end up receiving our first jet in 2035-2040 by the time US, China, Russia would move on to 6th gen and maybe even pak will have a couple of 5th gen squadrons.I'm also sure US would compel us to procure 100+ F-16/18 to offer the F-35. Moreover, IA/IAF never fantasized American defense systems and there have been reports that Patriot/THAAD are prone to malfunctions and mostly duds. I'm sure India would rather rely on indigenously developed defense systems or go with Israeli options.Javelin maybe the only probable option after the cancellation of Spike deal but MoD is pushing to induct Nag ATGM after it has been proved successful in it's recent tests