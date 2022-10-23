India rocket puts 36 internet satellites into orbit The mission was part of a commercial arrangement between a government-run firm and UK-based OneWeb satellite firm.

This photograph released by the ISRO shows India's heaviest rocket prepared ahead of the launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, India [Indian Space Research Organization/AP]India’s space agency says its rocket has successfully put 36 internet satellites into orbit for UK-based satellite company OneWeb after months of delay due to the war in Ukraine.The mission – part of a commercial arrangement between New Space India Limited, a government-run firm, and OneWeb – was announced successful by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) early on Sunday.