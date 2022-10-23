What's new

India rocket puts 36 internet satellites into orbit

JackTheRipper

JackTheRipper

FULL MEMBER
Oct 17, 2019
1,177
-10
1,407
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The mission was part of a commercial arrangement between a government-run firm and UK-based OneWeb satellite firm.

AP22295694768411.jpg

This photograph released by the ISRO shows India's heaviest rocket prepared ahead of the launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, India [Indian Space Research Organization/AP]


India’s space agency says its rocket has successfully put 36 internet satellites into orbit for UK-based satellite company OneWeb after months of delay due to the war in Ukraine.

The mission – part of a commercial arrangement between New Space India Limited, a government-run firm, and OneWeb – was announced successful by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) early on Sunday.

www.aljazeera.com

India rocket puts 36 internet satellites into orbit

The mission was part of a commercial arrangement between a government-run firm and UK-based OneWeb satellite firm.
www.aljazeera.com www.aljazeera.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Skull and Bones
Countdown begins for ISRO's historic rocket launch
2
Replies
24
Views
348
Black Tornado
Black Tornado
P
OneWeb: UK satellite firm does deal to use Indian rockets
Replies
1
Views
280
Black Tornado
Black Tornado
INS_Vikrant
UK satellite firm does deal to use Indian rockets
Replies
0
Views
509
INS_Vikrant
INS_Vikrant
B
India’s new SSLV rocket fails in first launch
Replies
2
Views
783
qwerrty
Q
Skull and Bones
Next-Gen Launch Vehicle(NGLV) of ISRO
Replies
0
Views
41
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom