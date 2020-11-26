India risks losing to a China-backed trade bloc defeating very reason it exited last year

Obviously there will be losses but the damage would have been much greater had we joined .

What is the point of joining if we don't have the manufacturing ecosystem to sell anything to the countries in the trade block ?

More over the net reduction of Import duties would have been more from our end wrt all other countries , putting us at an disadvantagious position .

All that would have happened is we would have been flooded by imports in every field and it would have destroyed whatever manufacturing industry we currently have which sells locally .