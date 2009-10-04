India risks losing its military hold on Maldives

Not an appropriate time for SAARC summit in Pakistan: Maldives

Apparently Maldives support to stop Pakistan from hosting SAARC this year went missing from OP perspective.Or Maldives brazen attempt recently at OIC to thwart criticism against India.or How the same maldives had the defence pact with US after the backing from India.Reason for all this.Its a aid not a loan.