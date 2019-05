SL gone, Maldives gone, India in Seychelles, US just 5 miles away from China's Djibouti (and no nearby port for China) sure they have Gwadar, but its farther and even then right India is right next door in Chahbahar, and southward of it is Port of Duqm for logistics and support and lets not forget Port of Aceh, right at the mouth of Strait of Malacca.

Man China must be on fire...

Click to expand...