India - Response by a Hindutvadi to the "Dismantling Global Hindutva" conference in North America

---Jamahir's comment : This is the same Kapil Mishra who was one of the Hindutvadis who started the anti-Muslim riots in Delhi in 2020 February. In the vid he is not really earning admiration from the sensible people in the world who supported this conference in North America and as expected even before the conference started the organizers and the known participants had received death threats, rape threats, disruptions in their academic sessions and general harassment from the Hindutvadis around the world.And what does "Hindu ecosystem" mean in short and which is the name of this channel ( there is a 17 minute vid on the website of that name but I don't want to be bored. Maybe I will watch it tonight ) ? Also read the comments of the zombies below the vid.