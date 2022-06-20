What's new

India responds to Kuwait's diplomatic Protest to Prophet Muhammad SAW's blaspheme by Indian government.

A Jaipur-based firm is all set to export cow dung to Kuwait, in what is said to be the first of its kind deal between the two countries.

Kuwait-based Lamor has placed an order for the import of 192 metric tonnes of indigenous cow dung. A Jaipur-based company Sunrise Agriland and Development Research Pvt Ltd has got this order.

Gupta said that in 2020-21, the export of animal products from India was worth Rs 27,155.56 crore. Apart from this, the demand for organic manure is increasing continuously.

Many countries have found after research on indigenous cow dung that it can not only increase the production of crops, but the use of the products produced from it can relieve humans from serious ailments.

