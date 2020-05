India reports the largest coronavirus outbreak in Asia as millions of migrant workers travel from packed cities to rural villages

India's coronavirus outbreak has exploded to 100,161 cases and 3,144 deaths. It's now the largest in Asia.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a strict nationwide lockdown on March 25, which has since been extended multiple times.





Some restrictions have lifted, allowing the agriculture industry and small shops to reopen in an effort to revive the struggling economy.





Mumbai has been wrecked by the virus, but cases are beginning to emerge in rural areas as millions of migrant workers head home from major cities where they made their livelihood.





Migrant workers have been hit hard by the crisis