India reports another record daily rise in COVID-19 infections

MUMBAI, April 17 (Reuters) - India reported a record daily increase of 234,692 COVID-19 infections over the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Saturday.

It was the eighth record daily increase in the last nine days.

Total cases reached nearly 14.5 million, second only to the United States which has reported more than 32 million infections.

India's deaths from COVID-19 rose by 1,341 to reach a total of 175,649, the data showed. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Kim Coghill)

India reports another record daily rise in COVID-19 infections

It is imploding. Modi sarkaar is now in COVID damage control.

LOL

Kumbh Mela should now only be symbolic to strengthen Covid-19 fight', says PM Modi

Amid a huge number of people testing positive from the Kumbh Mela area in Haridwar, PM Modi on Saturday morning urged that the Kumbh Mela "should now only be symbolic" amid rising Covid-19 cases. PM Modi stressed that it will give a boost to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

How are the RSS sanghis going to respond to this?
 
