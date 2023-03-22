What's new

India reportedly approved purchase of 26 French Rafale M fighter jets

Two banks of the River

Abdul Rehman Majeed said:
It will be cleared and bought.

French have Modi in their pocket.

French are masters of kick backs and corruption.
Was i talking or even hinting about any possible future tenses ? What may or may not happen is unknown to me and everyone else at this moment.

And as of now, nothing has been cleared, approved or signed.

Keep your rants to yourself. I will have fun with you elsewhere.
 
Abdul Rehman Majeed

Two banks of the River said:
Was i talking or even hinting about any possible future tenses ? What may or may not happen is unknown to me and everyone else at this moment.

And as of now, nothing has been cleared, approved or signed.

Keep your rants to yourself. I will have fun with you elsewhere.
Modi has cleared the deal but you are not announcing it. The deal is planned to be signed when the French president Macron is visiting India in the next few days.


Macron's visit likely to see sealing of naval Rafale pact
Updated At: Jan 06, 2023 10:57 AM (IST)​

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Adviser to French President, in Delhi on Thursday. PTI

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 5
India and France held the 36th Strategic Dialogue here on Thursday ahead of a possible visit by French President Emmanuel Macron in March and discussed a number of regional and global issues, including the security situation pertaining to Afghanistan and the conflict in Ukraine.
The annual dialogue saw discussions on wide-ranging issues, including counterterrorism, cyber security and defence cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.


The Indian side was led by NSA Ajit Doval, while the visiting French delegation was led by Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Adviser to the French President.
Meanwhile, the French media reported that Macron’s visit would see the two sides signing a contract for naval version of the Rafale fighter jets in a year India and France would celebrate the 25th anniversary of their strategic partnership.
 
Two banks of the River

Abdul Rehman Majeed said:
Modi has cleared the deal but you are not announcing it. The deal is planned to be signed when the French president Macron is visiting India in the next few days.


Macron's visit likely to see sealing of naval Rafale pact​

Updated At: Jan 06, 2023 10:57 AM (IST)​

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Adviser to French President, in Delhi on Thursday. PTI

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 5
India and France held the 36th Strategic Dialogue here on Thursday ahead of a possible visit by French President Emmanuel Macron in March and discussed a number of regional and global issues, including the security situation pertaining to Afghanistan and the conflict in Ukraine.
The annual dialogue saw discussions on wide-ranging issues, including counterterrorism, cyber security and defence cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.


The Indian side was led by NSA Ajit Doval, while the visiting French delegation was led by Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Adviser to the French President.
Meanwhile, the French media reported that Macron’s visit would see the two sides signing a contract for naval version of the Rafale fighter jets in a year India and France would celebrate the 25th anniversary of their strategic partnership.
Post it and tag me when Macron visits.

As of now/today, nothing has been signed, cleared or approved.
 
Abdul Rehman Majeed said:
Modi has cleared the deal but you are not announcing it. The deal is planned to be signed when the French president Macron is visiting India in the next few days.


Macron's visit likely to see sealing of naval Rafale pact​

Updated At: Jan 06, 2023 10:57 AM (IST)​

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Adviser to French President, in Delhi on Thursday. PTI

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 5
India and France held the 36th Strategic Dialogue here on Thursday ahead of a possible visit by French President Emmanuel Macron in March and discussed a number of regional and global issues, including the security situation pertaining to Afghanistan and the conflict in Ukraine.
The annual dialogue saw discussions on wide-ranging issues, including counterterrorism, cyber security and defence cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.


The Indian side was led by NSA Ajit Doval, while the visiting French delegation was led by Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Adviser to the French President.
Meanwhile, the French media reported that Macron’s visit would see the two sides signing a contract for naval version of the Rafale fighter jets in a year India and France would celebrate the 25th anniversary of their strategic partnership.
Try to understand that Pakistan purchased everything from aircraft to submarine, from the same corrupt people.

Now sure, now what's wrong if India is purchasing from the same people?
Anyhow, France is much ahead on technology field compared to China,
 
Raj-Hindustani said:
Try to understand that Pakistan purchased everything from aircraft to submarine, from the same corrupt people.

Now sure, now what's wrong if India is purchasing with the same people?
.
How many Aircraft Carriers are on the plan ?

By looking to India TDBEF program, look like India wants to build at least another 5 Aircraft Carrier
 
Raj-Hindustani said:
Try to understand that Pakistan purchased everything from aircraft to submarine, from the same corrupt people.

Now sure, now what's wrong if India is purchasing from the same people?
.
Anyhow, France is much ahead on technology field compared to China,
LOL

We purchased Subs with AIP while you purchased compromised subs with no AIP becuase you got the kickbacks from the French.
 
Indos said:
How many Aircraft Carriers are on the plan ?

By looking to India TDBEF program, look like India wants to build at least another 5 Aircraft Carrier
Navy going for a repeat order of Vikrant class, as making a flat top means more delay.

Some TOT agreement with US for the flat top, once this second one gets built.

As of now only three new ones in total
 
Indos said:
How many Aircraft Carriers are on the plan ?

By looking to India TDBEF program, look like India wants to build at least another 5 Aircraft Carrier
They are buying 26 naval fighters which will operate from land bases as their aircraft carrier lifts are too smal like their weenies.
 
Indos said:
How many Aircraft Carriers are on the plan ?

By looking to India TDBEF program, look like India wants to build at least another 5 Aircraft Carrier
2 squadrons per Aircraft Carrier for 3 STOBAR carriers.

Once TEDBF becomes available, remaining Rafale M/Mig29M will be moved to locations like A&N, Gujarat Coast, etc.
 
Indos said:
How many Aircraft Carriers are on the plan ?

By looking to India TDBEF program, look like India wants to build at least another 5 Aircraft Carrier
Yes, as other participants noted. Considering a second Viraat class carrier.

Yet, I firmly believe that many TDBEF Aircraft will also be used from a land base as marine aircraft.

There would be a total of 120+ for the 3 aircraft carriers and marine roles.
 

