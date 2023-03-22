India reportedly approved purchase of 26 French Rafale M fighter jets

This link is throwing error.
This link is throwing error.
Anyways, no it's not true. As of now 10:31 PM IST on 22nd March 2023, the deal has not been signed, approved or cleared.
Was i talking or even hinting about any possible future tenses ? What may or may not happen is unknown to me and everyone else at this moment.It will be cleared and bought.
French have Modi in their pocket.
French are masters of kick backs and corruption.
Was i talking or even hinting about any possible future tenses ? What may or may not happen is unknown to me and everyone else at this moment.
And as of now, nothing has been cleared, approved or signed.
Keep your rants to yourself. I will have fun with you elsewhere.
Modi has cleared the deal but you are not announcing it. The deal is planned to be signed when the French president Macron is visiting India in the next few days.
https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/nation/macrons-visit-likely-to-see-sealing-of-naval-rafale-pact-467796
Macron's visit likely to see sealing of naval Rafale pact
Updated At: Jan 06, 2023 10:57 AM (IST)External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Adviser to French President, in Delhi on Thursday. PTI
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, January 5
India and France held the 36th Strategic Dialogue here on Thursday ahead of a possible visit by French President Emmanuel Macron in March and discussed a number of regional and global issues, including the security situation pertaining to Afghanistan and the conflict in Ukraine.
The annual dialogue saw discussions on wide-ranging issues, including counterterrorism, cyber security and defence cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.
The Indian side was led by NSA Ajit Doval, while the visiting French delegation was led by Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Adviser to the French President.
Meanwhile, the French media reported that Macron’s visit would see the two sides signing a contract for naval version of the Rafale fighter jets in a year India and France would celebrate the 25th anniversary of their strategic partnership.
Try to understand that Pakistan purchased everything from aircraft to submarine, from the same corrupt people.
Now sure, now what's wrong if India is purchasing with the same people?
Anyhow, France is much ahead on technology field compared to China,
Navy going for a repeat order of Vikrant class, as making a flat top means more delay.How many Aircraft Carriers are on the plan ?
By looking to India TDBEF program, look like India wants to build at least another 5 Aircraft Carrier
LOL
We purchased Subs with AIP while you purchased compromised subs with no AIP becuase you got the kickbacks from the French.
