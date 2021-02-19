beijingwalker
India Releases the Indian version of Galwan Chinese Indian Clash Video
This is the Indian video version of the clash. Bollywood version, Indian new TV drama "Galwan Valley".
indians are massively outnumbered by the PLA but still fight bravely, in the end they decisively routed the overwhelming PLA troops and even captured the commanding officer of PLA.
反映中印两国去年6月在边境地区出现流血冲突的宝莱坞影片《加勒万河谷》近期开拍。根据流出的拍摄片段与剧照，本剧大概率继续延续印度“抗中神剧”的套路，以夸张的手法凸显印度军队的“英勇无畏”。
宝莱坞“意淫强国”
