India Releases the Indian version of Galwan Chinese Indian Clash Video

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
36,778
2
70,283
Country
China
Location
China
India Releases the Indian version of Galwan Chinese Indian Clash Video

This is the Indian video version of the clash. Bollywood version, Indian new TV drama "Galwan Valley".
indians are massively outnumbered by the PLA but still fight bravely, in the end they decisively routed the overwhelming PLA troops and even captured the commanding officer of PLA.

反映中印两国去年6月在边境地区出现流血冲突的宝莱坞影片《加勒万河谷》近期开拍。根据流出的拍摄片段与剧照，本剧大概率继续延续印度“抗中神剧”的套路，以夸张的手法凸显印度军队的“英勇无畏”。

宝莱坞“意淫强国”

a565-kfxsuvx1790902.png


4301-kfxsuvx1790903.png


c791-kfxsuvx1791022.png


32f7-kfxsuvx1791021.png


deec-kfxsuvx1791143.png
 
Last edited:
Mentee

Mentee

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 3, 2016
8,612
0
20,792
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
I believe no North eastern dwellers of the east indian union got injured in filming this uppity tidy patriotic melodrama .
 
GumNaam

GumNaam

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 23, 2016
9,129
-2
11,595
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
not_two said:
When reality is not what you want delusion gives solace..
Click to expand...
yeah I know right? is that why you guys are creating these dillusional videos showing indians dressed as PLA troops and that too, in the wrong uniforms??? :lol:
Screen Shot 2021-02-19 at 6.55.58 PM.png

^^^ you can't POSSIBLY tell me that this guy is Chinese...he clearly looks like poor bugger off the streets of mumbai... 😏
 
Dungeness

Dungeness

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 21, 2015
6,562
1
18,652
Country
China
Location
United States
Too much Bollywood and sewer media actually messed up their cognitive capacity. That's why many of our PDF Indian members seem to suffer cognitive deficit. Not good for a country that is inspired to be a superpower by 2020.
 
siegecrossbow

siegecrossbow

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Aug 19, 2010
4,975
5
6,948
Country
China
Location
United States
Indians are way above releasing propaganda edits of actually events but Bollywood is definitely ok lol.
 
