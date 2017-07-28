What's new

India releases poisonous water in Sutlej River

Morpheus

Morpheus

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 5, 2017
2,746
-1
6,532
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
India releases poisonous water in Sutlej River
Web Desk On Jan 30, 2021

Sutlej river poisonous water


PAKPATTAN: A large number of fish have died and several fish seeds at pond areas have been damaged due to poisonous water release from India in the Sutlej River.

The release of poisonous water in the Sutlej River is damaging fish and livestock sectors. The outbreak of skin diseases is being feared in the area due to the supply of dead fish in the market.

Meanwhile, the officials have informed high-ups about the losses being caused by the untreated water.
India has been releasing untreated and floodwaters into Pakistani rivers frequently.

On July 29, 2019, dozens of villages were submerged after India had released floodwater in Nullah Dek.
A number of villages were also submerged and standing crops on hundreds of acres drowned.

Overflowing water from the banks of Dek Nullah drowned dozens of villages including Qazi Paharang, Makhanpur, Daulatpur, Sikandarpur, Dharewal, Kotli Khawaja, Kaluwali Syedan, Roopo Wali, Wahga, Kaluwali Khurd, Rasoolpur and Bhikki.

arynews.tv

Fish die as India releases poisonous water in Sutlej river

PAKPATTAN: A large number of fish have died due to poisonous water release from India in the Sutlej River.
arynews.tv arynews.tv
+++++++++++++++++++++++++
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Shah_G
Very interesting war scenario between India and Pakistan
2 3
Replies
34
Views
8K
Shah_G
Shah_G
Signalian
Fiction: The India-Pakistan War of 2019
2 3 4 5
Replies
61
Views
10K
Pakistan First
Pakistan First
Adnan Faruqi
Pak tanneries turn Satluj poisonous
Replies
0
Views
478
Adnan Faruqi
Adnan Faruqi
MuZammiL Dr. s[1]n
The Silent Soldier l DG ISI Lt. General Akhtar Abdur Rahman
Replies
3
Views
13K
PDF
PDF

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom