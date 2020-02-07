What's new

India releases Mehbooba Mufti

Aspen

Aspen

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 18, 2019
2,262
1
4,007
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Former chief minister of Indian-administered Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti, has been freed by Indian authorities, more than a year after her detention.
She was detained on 5 August last year, when the Indian government stripped the region of its partial autonomy.
Under a controversial law, she was allowed to be kept in detention without charge for up to two years.
Her daughter had filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging her mother's detention.
She tweeted from her mother's account late on Tuesday , saying: "As Ms Mufti's illegal detention finally comes to an end, I'd like to thank everybody who supported me in these tough times."
The Indian government is believed to have detained thousands of other people last year - including activists, local politicians and businessmen, after it moved to revoke the special status of Indian-administered Kashmir in August.
In an audio message posted on Twitter after her release, Ms Mufti asked for the release of all those in jail.
She also said that the people of the region could not forget the insult they were made to face on 5 August and would have to continue to struggle.

Top Kashmir leaders hit with 'draconian' law

What happened in Kashmir and why it matters

The region had enjoyed a special status which allowed it to make its own rules about permanent residency, property ownership and fundamental rights.
The decision to strip the region of this special status and instead split it into two federally-administered territories had sparked widespread protests.
The government had deployed tens of thousands of troops to quell the unrest and enforced a crackdown on communication - although phone connections and internet access have since been partially restored.

www.google.com

Mehbooba Mufti: India frees top Kashmir politician after 14 months

Under a controversial law, she was allowed to be detained without charge for up to two years.
www.google.com
 
Pan-Islamic-Pakistan

Pan-Islamic-Pakistan

ELITE MEMBER
May 28, 2018
12,649
5
26,800
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Aspen said:
Former chief minister of Indian-administered Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti, has been freed by Indian authorities, more than a year after her detention.
She was detained on 5 August last year, when the Indian government stripped the region of its partial autonomy.
Under a controversial law, she was allowed to be kept in detention without charge for up to two years.
Her daughter had filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging her mother's detention.
She tweeted from her mother's account late on Tuesday , saying: "As Ms Mufti's illegal detention finally comes to an end, I'd like to thank everybody who supported me in these tough times."
The Indian government is believed to have detained thousands of other people last year - including activists, local politicians and businessmen, after it moved to revoke the special status of Indian-administered Kashmir in August.
In an audio message posted on Twitter after her release, Ms Mufti asked for the release of all those in jail.
She also said that the people of the region could not forget the insult they were made to face on 5 August and would have to continue to struggle.

Top Kashmir leaders hit with 'draconian' law

What happened in Kashmir and why it matters

The region had enjoyed a special status which allowed it to make its own rules about permanent residency, property ownership and fundamental rights.
The decision to strip the region of this special status and instead split it into two federally-administered territories had sparked widespread protests.
The government had deployed tens of thousands of troops to quell the unrest and enforced a crackdown on communication - although phone connections and internet access have since been partially restored.

www.google.com

Mehbooba Mufti: India frees top Kashmir politician after 14 months

Under a controversial law, she was allowed to be detained without charge for up to two years.
www.google.com
Click to expand...
Must have been pressured into becoming their puppet again. Let's see how they use her now.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Jyotish
Former J-K CMs Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah booked under Public Safety Act
Replies
9
Views
422
PakFactor
PakFactor
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Hope Article 370 will be restored in J&K with China's support: Farooq Abdullah
2
Replies
26
Views
669
HostileInsurgent
HostileInsurgent
manlion
Demanding release of Kashmiri leaders, DMK to protest @ Jantar Mantar, invites other parties
Replies
2
Views
349
manlion
manlion
The Eagle
Featured UN Human Rights Chief Raises Kashmir at Start of HRC Session, India Regrets Mention
Replies
0
Views
642
The Eagle
The Eagle
B
India extends detention of ex-chief ministers of occupied Kashmir under 'draconian' law
Replies
1
Views
281
-=virus=-
-=virus=-

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top