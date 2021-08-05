India registers highest annual FDI inflow of $81.72 billion during 2020-21

NEW DELHI, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- Indian government Wednesday said the country has registered the highest ever annual foreign direct investment (FDI) inflow of 81.72 billion U.S. dollars during the last financial year 2020-21.The information was given by federal junior minister for commerce and industry, Som Parkash, in a written reply in the lower house of Indian parliament (locally called Lok Sabha)."India has registered its highest-ever annual FDI inflow of 81.72 billion U.S. dollars (provisional figure) during the last financial year 2020-21 as compared to 45.15 billion U.S. dollars in 2014-2015," the minister said."In the last seven financial years (2014-20), India has received FDI inflow worth 440.01 billion U.S. dollars which is 58 percent of the FDI reported in the last 21 years (763.58 billion U.S. dollars).During the financial year 2019-2020, India registered FDI inflow of 74.39 billion U.S. dollars (provisional figure).