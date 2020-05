India was never US's partner,US don't see India as ideal partner and India realizes it.US only wants to use India to proxy war against china but India isn't willing to play along considering it's more dependent on China than the US.

In fact, India is probably one the country most dependent on China,and Indian GOV wouldn't dare lift a finger against china. India can't survive without china but due to some delusion and out of place pride, sees china as a competitor even though China is decades ahead...There is no logic in treating China(which is totally in different league) ,as a competitor when China makes a far better compadre for mutual development.

