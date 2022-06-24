India reestablishes diplomatic presence in Kabul, IAF also flies in earthquake relief materials

INS_Vikrant
FULL MEMBER
- Nov 2, 2015
- 1,288
- -7
- Country
-
- Location
-
Indian teams headed by a joint secretary-level official reached Afghanistan's capital by an air force plane on Thursday
India has reopened its embassy in Kabul, CNN-News18 has learnt in exclusive information shared by top government sources.
The momentous move marks a big step towards the reestablishment of ties after India had to take a step back following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan last year.
Indian teams headed by a joint secretary-level official have reached Kabul, said the sources.
Exclusive | India Reopens Embassy in Kabul: Top Govt Sources to News18
Indian teams headed by a joint secretary-level official reached Afghanistan's capital by an air force plane on Thursday
www.google.com
Last edited: