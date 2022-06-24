What's new

India reestablishes diplomatic presence in Kabul, IAF also flies in earthquake relief materials

INS_Vikrant

INS_Vikrant

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1540006726895689729



Indian teams headed by a joint secretary-level official reached Afghanistan's capital by an air force plane on Thursday
India has reopened its embassy in Kabul, CNN-News18 has learnt in exclusive information shared by top government sources.

The momentous move marks a big step towards the reestablishment of ties after India had to take a step back following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan last year.

Indian teams headed by a joint secretary-level official have reached Kabul, said the sources.

www.google.com

Exclusive | India Reopens Embassy in Kabul: Top Govt Sources to News18

Indian teams headed by a joint secretary-level official reached Afghanistan's capital by an air force plane on Thursday
www.google.com www.google.com

 
R

Rakesh

This is not good scene for Pakistan !
An IAF plane on tarmac at Talibani controlled Kabul airport.

Someone in ISI will have to do a lot of explaining.

(P.S. India could have sent a civilian aircraft to deliver relief the material.)
 
DrJekyll

DrJekyll

The India-Taliban relationship got off on a wrong foot during the hijacking of IC-814. Subsequent to the event, Taliban's official stand was that they only acted as intermediaries and had no beef with the Indian government. The two have been placed in antagonistic positions during the Karzai-Ghani tenure, and this time India's official stand was that we are not providing any military support.

Official stands matter in diplomacy, but even less so during crisis situations such as natural disasters. The Taliban have also requested India in the past to resume normal operations at their embassy in Kabul. One must understand that the Taliban and Indian government are not officially antagonistic to each other. India treaded with caution when Ghani's regime was overthrown and rightly so. If Taliban show no hostility to India, there is no harm in having at least neutral relations with them.
 
Genghis khan1

Genghis khan1

Rakesh said:
This is not good scene for Pakistan !
An IAF plane on tarmac at Talibani controlled Kabul airport.

Someone in ISI will have to do a lot of explaining.

(P.S. India could have sent a civilian aircraft to deliver relief the material.)
They are busy handling far more important stuff ,i.e local Politics.
 
S

SaadH

Afghans and even the supposed fringe extremist amongst unlike Pakistani neutrals are very pragmatic people ready to wheel and deal whoever is willing to provide the most benefit to their interest. And the neutrals at the helm in our country are only willing to wheel and deal whoever can guarantee a Belgium farm house or an Australian Island.
 
B

Bilal.

Bhai jabh amrika mai baap ko khush kerne ke liye regime change karo ge aur bases dene ka wada karo ge tau abh bardasht karo aur bajwe ke boot chato.

Also it was us that abruptly turned our back to the nascent regional setup that was forming and decided we would rather continue worshiping the US.

Phir rona dhona kaisa jabh mulk ke direction ka faisla aik FA pass ke haath mien hai.
 
A

ahaider97

Good, Afghanistan needs as much help as it can and Pakistan's security shouldn't be dependent on the diplomatic choices of the Taliban.
 

