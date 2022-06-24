India reestablishes diplomatic presence in Kabul, IAF also flies in earthquake relief materials

The India-Taliban relationship got off on a wrong foot during the hijacking of IC-814. Subsequent to the event, Taliban's official stand was that they only acted as intermediaries and had no beef with the Indian government. The two have been placed in antagonistic positions during the Karzai-Ghani tenure, and this time India's official stand was that we are not providing any military support.



Official stands matter in diplomacy, but even less so during crisis situations such as natural disasters. The Taliban have also requested India in the past to resume normal operations at their embassy in Kabul. One must understand that the Taliban and Indian government are not officially antagonistic to each other. India treaded with caution when Ghani's regime was overthrown and rightly so. If Taliban show no hostility to India, there is no harm in having at least neutral relations with them.