India Records Highest Single-Day Spike of 90,633 COVID-19 Cases

The total case tally now stands at 41,13,812 including 70,626 deaths.

The Quint

Updated: 06 Sep 2020,10:14 AM IST

With the highest single-day spike of 90,633 new cases in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 41 lakh-mark on Sunday, 6 September.

The total number of case now stands at 41,13,812, including 8,62,320 active cases, 31,80,866 cured/discharged/migrated, and 70,626 deaths.

Meanwhile, a total of 4,88,31,145 samples have been tested up to 5 September, of which 10,92,654 were tested on Saturday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

The active cases in Maharashtra rose to 2,21,012 followed by Andhra Pradesh at 1,00,880.

The Union Health Ministry said that India's Case Fatality Rate has touched 1.73 percent.

www.thequint.com

Another grim record for Modi's Hindustan and we have barely scratched the surface here.
 
Salza

Salza

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 20, 2014
6,246
-1
9,191
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Its a community spread disaster in India now. Their govt is still downplaying the situation.
 
