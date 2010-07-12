India Records Highest Single-Day Spike of 90,633 COVID-19 Cases The total case tally now stands at 41,13,812 including 70,626 deaths.

The total case tally now stands at 41,13,812 including 70,626 deaths.The QuintUpdated: 06 Sep 2020,10:14 AM ISTWith the highest single-day spike of 90,633 new cases in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 41 lakh-mark on Sunday, 6 September.The total number of case now stands at 41,13,812, including 8,62,320 active cases, 31,80,866 cured/discharged/migrated, and 70,626 deaths.Meanwhile, a total of 4,88,31,145 samples have been tested up to 5 September, of which 10,92,654 were tested on Saturday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.The active cases in Maharashtra rose to 2,21,012 followed by Andhra Pradesh at 1,00,880.The Union Health Ministry said that India's Case Fatality Rate has touched 1.73 percent.