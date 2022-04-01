What's new

India records all-time high gross GST collection in March with a revenue of ₹1,42,095 crore $18.7 billion

INDIAPOSITIVE

INDIAPOSITIVE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 20, 2014
7,975
-14
9,012
Country
India
Location
India
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1509843524740558851


India’s goods and services tax collections touched a record high of 1.42 trillion rupees ($18.7 billion) in March, rising 15% from a year ago, the Finance Ministry said in a statement Friday.

news.bloombergtax.com

India’s March GST Collections Hit Record High, Up 15%

India's goods and services tax collections touched a record high of 1.42 trillion rupees ($18.7 billion) in March, rising 15% from a year ago, the Finance Ministry said in a statement Friday.
news.bloombergtax.com news.bloombergtax.com

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1509848175494201352
 

