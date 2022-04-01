India records all-time high gross GST collection in March with a revenue of ₹1,42,095 crore $18.7 billion

INDIAPOSITIVE
India’s goods and services tax collections touched a record high of 1.42 trillion rupees ($18.7 billion) in March, rising 15% from a year ago, the Finance Ministry said in a statement Friday.
India’s March GST Collections Hit Record High, Up 15%
