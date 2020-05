"if the CAB passes in both houses of parliament, the United States government should consider sanctions against the Home Minister and other principal leadership." UNCIRF along with other relevant bodies have been condemning what have happened in India ever since. The country that have claimed itself to be a secular state have seen severe backlash from international community, calling for it to be black listed for violation of religious freedom rights and called as "dangerous for minorities".

In a detailed report published by USCIRF they reported "religious freedom conditions in India experienced a drastic turn downward, with religious minorities under increasing assault. Following the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) re-election in May, the national government used its strengthened parliamentary majority to institute national level policies violating religious freedom across India, especially for Muslims".Things took a turn for worst in past few months after passing of Citizen Amendment Act. The CAA’s passage in December sparked nationwide protests that police and government aligned groups met with violence; in Uttar Pradesh (UP), the BJP chief minister Yogi Adityanath pledged “revenge” against anti-CAA protestors and stated they should be fed “bullets not biryani.” In December, close to 25 people died in attacks against protestors and universities in UP alone. According to reports, police action specifically targeted Muslims.Even though this is all came to light mainly after CAA but the history is of India which claims to be a secular state is filled with violence against minorities. Whether it be the communal violence of 1969 (around 700 Muslims killed in a week) or 2002 Gujrat riots where over a 2000 Muslims were killed. In 1984 there riots against Sikh community claimed lives of around 8000-17000 people and the Indian government arrested about 150000 people without due process. Christian churches have been ransacked and Christians forcibly converted to Hinduism. In October 2008 Pope Benedict XVI criticized the continuing anti-Christian violence in India, the Vatican called for an end to the religious violence in Orissa. Even Hindu dalits have been oppressed and subjected to violation of Human Rights in India. The Cow slaughter law and forces conversions have been a tormenting reality for Muslim minority of India where people have been lynched and murdered in front or law enforcement authorities by angry Hindu mobs.This have already started to get ugly under this current extremist hindutva government and are on trajectory get even worst. During 2019, government actions like passing the Citizen Amendment Act, continued support of enforcement of cow slaughter and anti-conversion laws by street vigilante charged up mob, Supreme Court ruling on the Babri Masjid site etc have created campaigns of harassment and violence against religious minorities. Mob lynchings of persons suspected of cow slaughter or consuming beef continued, withLynch mobs often took on overtly Hindu nationalist tones. In June, in Jharkand, a mob attacked a Muslim, Tabrez Ansari, forcing him to chant “Jai Shri Ram (Hail Lord Ram)” as they beat him to death. Police often arrest those attacked for cow slaughter or conversion activities rather than the perpetrators., often under accusations of forced conversions. These attacks frequently targeted prayer services and led to the widespread shuttering or destruction of churches.In February 2020, violence erupted in Delhi with mobs attacking Muslim neighborhoods. At least 50 people were killed and there were reports of police watching it all unfold as mere spectators.As the recently published USCIRF report claims "