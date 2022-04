INDIA RECEIVES S-400 MILITARY SUPPLIES FROM MOSCOW AMID RUSSIA-UKRAINE Crisis

India receives military supplies from Moscow amid Russia-Ukraine war​

India continues to receive Russian supplies for its defence forces in the midst of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.​

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR AND ITS EFFECT​

India receives military supplies from Moscow amid Russia-Ukraine war India continues to receive Russian supplies for its defence forces in the midst of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

ADVERTISEMENT Manjeet Negi New DelhiApril 14, 2022UPDATED: April 14, 2022 21:29 ISTRussian shipments to the defence forces have recently arrived (Photo: File)Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, India has received a consignment of S-400 missile system from Russia, top sources told India Today.PauseUnmuteLoaded: 2.84%Fullscreen"We are continuing to receive our consignments without any delays or issues, and the latest consignment of overhauled engines was received a few days ago despite the war there," top government sources told India Today.According to sources, the consignment of S-400 missile system was delivered by ship and is now operational. Parts of the missile system arrived via both air and sea routes and were quickly deployed in the designated locations.The war between Russia and Ukraine has been going on for more than 45 days, and it was feared that the conflict would make it difficult for the Indian forces to obtain supplies of Russian-made equipment.Sources said that the armed forces are stockpiling spares and equipment needed to keep the fleet operational, and there is currently no problem. However, the forces may face a problem in the near future because the Russians cannot be paid for their supplies due to banking system restrictions and West-imposed sanctions.Meanwhile, the Indian government is actively seeking solutions to the problem, and efforts are made on a regular basis in this direction.