What's new

India receives Project 11356 Talwar-class frigate Tushil from Russia

Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
52,455
85
60,591
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
According to information published by the Government of India on October 29, 2021, the 7th Indian Navy Frigate of P1135.6 class was launched on 28 Oct 2021 at Yantar Shipyard, Kaliningrad, Russia in presence of Shri D Bala Venkatesh Varma, Ambassador of India (Moscow) and senior dignitaries of the Russian Federation and officials of the Indian Navy. During the ceremony, the ship was formally named "Tushil" by Smt Datla Vidya Varma.
Follow Navy Recognition on Google News at this link

Russian Vyborg Shipyard laid the Purga ice class coastguard ship of project 23550 925 001
Launching ceremony of the Project 11356 (Talwar-class) frigate Tushil (Picture source: Government of India)

Based on an Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA) between the Government of Republic of India and the Government of Russian Federation for the construction of two ships of Project 1135.6 ships in Russia and two ships in India at M/s Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL), the contract for construction of two ships was signed between India and Russia on Oct 18.

The Talwar-class frigates or Project 11356 are a class of stealth-guided missile frigates designed and built by Russia for the Indian Navy. The Talwar-class guided missile frigates are the improved versions of the Krivak III-class (Project 1135) frigates used by the Russian Coast Guard. The design has been further developed as the Admiral Grigorovich-class frigate for the Russian Navy. Six ships were built in two batches between 1999 and 2013.

The Talwar class can accommodate one Ka-28 Helix-A antisubmarine helicopter or one Ka-31 Helix-B airborne early warning helicopter which can provide over-the-horizon targeting. The vessel can also embark on the navalised variant of the indigenous HAL Dhruv.

The frigates are armed with a new 3M-54 Klub attack anti-ship system with a vertical missile launcher, Shtil-1 multi-channel medium-range surface-to-air missile system (an export version of the SA-N-12 "Grizzly"), a Kashtan anti-aircraft missile and artillery system, a RBU-6000 depth charge launcher and Puma-Universal artillery system. These ships are designed to carry and operate one heavy duty helicopter.

India receives Project 11356 Talwar-class frigate Tushil from Russia (navyrecognition.com)
 
The Maverick

The Maverick

BANNED
Jan 4, 2016
1,716
-17
1,679
Country
India
Location
United Kingdom
K

KaiserX

FULL MEMBER
Apr 6, 2019
1,605
-1
2,761
Country
United States
Location
United States
Pakistan should provide Ukraine with Drones/Fighter jets/manpads/anti tank missiles with very low interest rates and throw in some freebies like short range ballistic missiles and cruise missiles as well.
 
IblinI

IblinI

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 21, 2016
3,933
2
7,744
Country
China
Location
New Zealand
Everytime this kiddo come back from the banned, he will start multiple chest thumping, child christmas gift wish list thread until his next ban.
 
Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
52,455
85
60,591
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The Maverick said:
Indian Navy’s 7th Talwar class (P1135.6) Class Frigate With “Stealth Technology” Launched In Russia (theigmp.org)

The russians wil deliver one more AND 2 more are being built in india

By 2025 iNDIA WILL deploy 10 Talwar class frigates alone

Inaddition thy have Shavilk class x 3 in service
View attachment 789470



AND have started constructon on next generation Nirgli class stealth frigates for deliver over 2025-2035

View attachment 789471

END result

View attachment 789472

FORMIABLE and Home built
Click to expand...
What India lacks is cruise missiles with long range until that happens these ships won't be much of a threat. Without those missiles these ships won't be much of a threat.
 
sahureka2

sahureka2

FULL MEMBER
Apr 23, 2016
1,014
0
3,179
Country
Italy
Location
Italy
The new Indian frigate INS Tushil (ex Admiral Butakov) of project 11356, towed in the water to transfer it to the dock for the final fitting
extrapolated from photo posted in russian forum by user hufden
09-10187833-23.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 2, Guests: 5)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom