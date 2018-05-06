india receives first of 4 new 15b class destroyers

The Maverick said:



ins visakhpatnum is a 7300 tonne guided missle destroyers



the type is a follow on from the originally Kolkata class already in service



equipped with 32 Barak 8 lrsam and 16 Brahmos cruise missles the ship.is well.balanced with better sensors.snd more stealth them the project 15 type in service already

Indian Navy receives first destroyer of Project 15B The ship, Y 12704 (Visakhapatnam), is likely to be commissioned in November at an event presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



our indengious navy ship.building is world class



India will.induct 3 more destroyers in 15b class between 2022 and 2025.



the induan navy has 10 guided missle destroyers in service already



kashin class x 4

Delhi class x 3

Kolkata class x 3v

new visakhpatnum class x 1 now

3 to follow by 2025 indian navy received the first of 4 new project 15b class destroyers yesterdayins visakhpatnum is a 7300 tonne guided missle destroyersthe type is a follow on from the originally Kolkata class already in serviceequipped with 32 Barak 8 lrsam and 16 Brahmos cruise missles the ship.is well.balanced with better sensors.snd more stealth them the project 15 type in service alreadyI keep telling ya allour indengious navy ship.building is world classIndia will.induct 3 more destroyers in 15b class between 2022 and 2025.the induan navy has 10 guided missle destroyers in service alreadykashin class x 4Delhi class x 3Kolkata class x 3vnew visakhpatnum class x 1 now3 to follow by 2025 Click to expand...

Good thing is India is making its own ships. Bad thing is these ships looking at their weight they are seriously under armed. But if India manages to come up with a cruise missile between 1000 to 1500 KM range which can be fitted in VLS of these ships and can hit moving ships and target on lands with equal precision then these would be real beasts.