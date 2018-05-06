india receives first of 4 new 15b class destroyers

The Maverick
Jan 4, 2016
indian navy received the first of 4 new project 15b class destroyers yesterday
ins visakhpatnum is a 7300 tonne guided missle destroyers
the type is a follow on from the originally Kolkata class already in service
equipped with 32 Barak 8 lrsam and 16 Brahmos cruise missles the ship.is well.balanced with better sensors.snd more stealth them the project 15 type in service already
I keep telling ya all
our indengious navy ship.building is world class
India will.induct 3 more destroyers in 15b class between 2022 and 2025.
the induan navy has 10 guided missle destroyers in service already
kashin class x 4
Delhi class x 3
Kolkata class x 3v
new visakhpatnum class x 1 now
3 to follow by 2025
