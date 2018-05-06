What's new

india receives first of 4 new 15b class destroyers

The Maverick

The Maverick

indian navy received the first of 4 new project 15b class destroyers yesterday

ins visakhpatnum is a 7300 tonne guided missle destroyers

the type is a follow on from the originally Kolkata class already in service

equipped with 32 Barak 8 lrsam and 16 Brahmos cruise missles the ship.is well.balanced with better sensors.snd more stealth them the project 15 type in service already
indianexpress.com

Indian Navy receives first destroyer of Project 15B

The ship, Y 12704 (Visakhapatnam), is likely to be commissioned in November at an event presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
indianexpress.com indianexpress.com
I keep telling ya all

our indengious navy ship.building is world class

India will.induct 3 more destroyers in 15b class between 2022 and 2025.

the induan navy has 10 guided missle destroyers in service already

kashin class x 4
Delhi class x 3
Kolkata class x 3v
new visakhpatnum class x 1 now
3 to follow by 2025
 
Pakistan Space Agency

Pakistan Space Agency

The Maverick said:
... I keep telling ya all

our indengious navy ship.building is world class ...
Sure.

betwa.jpg

Indian Navy frigate INS Betwa capsized in dock, two missing - FleetMon Maritime News

www.fleetmon.com www.fleetmon.com
m.timesofindia.com

INS Betwa: No crane big enough to lift tilted warship, foreign help sought | India News - Times of India

India News: The Navy does not have a crane that can lift the 3,850-tonne frigate, which is floating in the dry dock since she keeled over on Monday. The cranes av
m.timesofindia.com m.timesofindia.com
 
Bilal9

Bilal9

The Maverick said:
our indengious navy ship.building is world class
Well great "indengious" development! Happy for all Sanghis and good chest-beating opportunity !!

Happy for you, except you need to install a world-class spellcheck app on your Chinese "non-indengious" cellphone you're posting from, since your own spelling needs some improvement. :-)

Why couldn't you name your new Mee-shyle deshtroier something easy, something other than what makes people's teeth fall off?

What kind of a name is "Wiz-ugga-fart-numb" ?
 
Zarvan

Zarvan

Good thing is India is making its own ships. Bad thing is these ships looking at their weight they are seriously under armed. But if India manages to come up with a cruise missile between 1000 to 1500 KM range which can be fitted in VLS of these ships and can hit moving ships and target on lands with equal precision then these would be real beasts.
 
Pakistan Space Agency

Pakistan Space Agency

Or, with that sort of missile range, you can simply deploy them on the coasts.
 
Zarvan

Zarvan

If they develop a cruise missile with 1600 KM range they can stay within waters of Mumbai and hit Karachi. They can stay deep inside their waters and hit targets in Karachi and Gawader. The very reason I keep demanding that Pakistan goes for heavy Frigates and Destroyers which have VLS to carry such long range cruise missiles.
 
M

mmr

Bilal9

Bilal9

INS Betwa (an overweight older Indian design frigate in IN made in the incomparable Kolkata Garden Reach yards) was being "Repay-arred" in Mumbai dry docks and just keeled over. I guess no one thought about putting in proper "Hi-Kwallity" Indian side supports and blocks!

This would be a top level entry for the YT series "Idiots and F*ckups galore", however most every naval dockyard in India would vie for competitive entries in that YT channel.
 
lonelyman

lonelyman

world class? :rofl: Indian's mouth is indeed world class

ship building industry is dominated by east asia China, Korea, Japan, and traditional west block but limited to military ships now
 
