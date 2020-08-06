/ Register

  • Thursday, August 6, 2020

India Rebuffs China, Refuses To Disengage Further Along Pangong Tso

Discussion in 'Central & South Asia' started by Vanguard One, Aug 6, 2020 at 2:24 PM.

  1. Aug 6, 2020 at 2:24 PM #1
    Vanguard One

    Vanguard One FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    647
    Joined:
    Dec 20, 2019
    Ratings:
    +0 / 546 / -4
    Country:
    Ireland
    Location:
    Ireland
    China wanted India to remove a critical post called the Dhan Singh Thapa post located on Finger 3, one of the spurs along the Lake, for Chinese forces to move back more towards the direction of Finger 8 where India believes the Line of Actual Control (LAC) lies.

    [​IMG]
    It is believed that another round of talks will be required to persuade the Chinese to move back.

    New Delhi:

    India has firmly told China that it will not move back any further in the region along Pangong Lake, as military commanders of the two sides continue discussions on disengagement in Eastern Ladakh.
    In the last meeting, India rebuffed China's demand that its troops vacate a critical post to facilitate further disengagement.

    China wanted India to remove a critical post called the Dhan Singh Thapa post located on Finger 3, one of the spurs along the Lake, for Chinese forces to move back more towards the direction of Finger 8 where India believes the Line of Actual Control (LAC) lies.

    But India has refused to do so, since the post on Finger 3 is within Indian territory.

    The mountain spurs in the area are referred to as 'Fingers'.

    With the last round of commander-level military meeting ending in a deadlock, there is status quo in the Pangong Lake area and Chinese forces continue to occupy areas where the Indian Army used to once patrol.

    It is believed that another round of talks will be required to persuade the Chinese to move back in the Pangong region.

    This was the fifth round of talks between the countries in an attempt to defuse tensions following clashes between the nations in June in the Galwan Valley that stunned the country. 20 Indian soldiers were killed in action on June 15 when clashes broke out between the two sides.

    China's troops are still present in the Depsang Plains region, Gogra and the Fingers region along the Pangong Lake.

    India has been insisting that China must withdraw its forces from areas between Finger Four and Eight.

    In Gogra, there is a sense that the Chinese will eventually complete the process of disengaging by 2 km. That pull back has not been completed.

    A document uploaded on the Ministry of Defence website states that China's aggression across Eastern Ladakh began on May 5.

    According to the Defence Ministry, ''the situation in Eastern Ladakh arising from unilateral aggression by China continues to be sensitive and requiring close monitoring and prompt action based on an evolving situation.''

    It predicts that the crisis will be prolonged. "While engagement and dialogue at military and diplomatic level is continuing to arrive at mutually acceptable consensus, the present standoff is likely to be prolonged," the ministry says.

    https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/ind...er-along-pangong-2275068?pfrom=home-topscroll
     
  2. Aug 6, 2020 at 2:36 PM #2
    Beast

    Beast ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    19,755
    Joined:
    Feb 5, 2011
    Ratings:
    +7 / 47,367 / -43
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    China
    Very simple, China simply don't disengage too. China side has far superior logistics and transport facilities. We do not need to be in India position of needing to host large number of India troops or equipment in the front line. Comes to attribution of resources for front line deployment. I guess China will win in the long run and make India bleed badly.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 4
  3. Aug 6, 2020 at 2:50 PM #3
    PakSword

    PakSword MODERATOR

    Messages:
    16,692
    Joined:
    Dec 6, 2015
    Ratings:
    +52 / 27,760 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Arab Emirates

    There are specific sections created for the interested members to browse the areas/ region of their interest. When you post an article, try to select a relevant section as much as possible.

    The above post is a world affairs article, however, if you browse the list further, you will find Indian and Chinese sections, then if you are undecided, you have central and south asia section.

    It is time consuming to move the threads to right sections for moderators. There are other important things to do for them rather than moving threads from one section to the other.

    Please create the threads under the right sections in future to avoid deletion of your threads.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  4. Aug 6, 2020 at 3:04 PM #4
    Figaro

    Figaro SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,427
    Joined:
    Aug 17, 2017
    Ratings:
    +1 / 5,809 / -0
    Country:
    United States
    Location:
    United States
    Lol this is what China wanted ... to present an outrageous demand impossible for the Indians to satisfy so they are left with a win-win scenario. Either India accepts the demand and basically formally loses territory or India refuses the demand (which is obviously what has happened) and China can continue occupying Indian territory and construct forward defenses. Modi knows he's in a complete bind here.
     
  5. Aug 6, 2020 at 3:23 PM #5
    Gadkari

    Gadkari SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,081
    Joined:
    Apr 22, 2017
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,783 / -55
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    The LAC passes through Finger 4 which china has already vacated.

    China is now on Finger 5 and India is on Finger 3.

    So how is china occupying Indian territory ? At best china is sitting on territory CLAIMED by India and India is sitting on territory CLAIMED by china.
     
  6. Aug 6, 2020 at 3:43 PM #6
    atan651

    atan651 FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,276
    Joined:
    Dec 16, 2016
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,894 / -3
    Country:
    Malaysia
    Location:
    Malaysia
    Good time for the Chinese to bring out their spiked clubs for clobbering those Indians, again!
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  7. Aug 6, 2020 at 3:45 PM #7
    Gadkari

    Gadkari SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,081
    Joined:
    Apr 22, 2017
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,783 / -55
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    LOL. What are the odds of surprising us this time ? :lol:

    But it is Time to give a public funeral to those 35 dead chinese soldiers.
     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 6 (Users: 0, Guests: 5)