What's new

India Reacted Swiftly, Calls To China Gone Unanswered: US Agency On Lanka

INDIAPOSITIVE

INDIAPOSITIVE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 20, 2014
8,326
-19
9,983
Country
India
Location
India
New Delhi:
India reacted "really swiftly" with an absolutely critical set of measures to help Sri Lanka tide over its economic crisis, but calls to Beijing to provide significant relief have gone unanswered, visiting USAID administrator Samantha Power said on Wednesday.

In an address at an event in Delhi IIT, Power said China became one of Sri Lanka's "biggest creditors" offering often "opaque loan" deals at higher interest rates than other lenders, and wondered whether Beijing would restructure the debt to help the island nation.

Power is on a visit to India from July 25 to 27. The US Agency for International Development (USAID) is one of the leading aid agencies globally.

"India has reacted really swiftly with an absolutely critical set of measures," she said.


The USAID administrator also referred to India's Line of Credit of USD 3.5 billion (one billion = 100 crores) to Sri Lanka and other assistance to help the country steer its economy out of default and further collapse.

"Contrast this with the People's Republic of China which has been an increasingly eager creditor of the Sri Lankan governments since the mid 2000s," Power said.

"Indeed, over the past two decades, China became one of Sri Lanka's biggest creditors offering often opaque loan deals at higher interest rates than other lenders and financing a raft of headline grabbing infrastructure projects with often questionable practical use for Sri Lankans including a massive port that generated little income and was barely used by ships," she said in an apparent reference to the Hambanthota port.

Power said India has helped countries around the world in times of difficulties.

The US official said Beijing promised Lines of Credit to Sri Lanka but it paused to provide significant relief.

"The calls to provide more significant relief gone unanswered and the biggest question of all is whether Beijing will restructure debt to the same extent as other bilateral creditors," she said.







In her address, Power also underlined the need for upholding democratic principles, individual rights and importance of a pluralistic society.


www.ndtv.com

India Reacted Swiftly, Calls To China Gone Unanswered: US Agency On Lanka

India reacted "really swiftly" with an absolutely critical set of measures to help Sri Lanka tide over its economic crisis, but calls to Beijing to provide significant relief have gone unanswered, visiting USAID administrator Samantha Power said.
www.ndtv.com www.ndtv.com
 
vishwambhar

vishwambhar

FULL MEMBER
Jan 22, 2020
1,914
-19
1,657
Country
India
Location
India
Merger with India is the best solution for Sri Lanka right now. Both India and Sri Lanka can help each other to come out of this mess and for this merger with India off course special status to Sri Lanka can be the only solution seems.....
 
DrJekyll

DrJekyll

FULL MEMBER
Sep 8, 2021
893
4
1,836
Country
India
Location
India
vishwambhar said:
Merger with India is the best solution for Sri Lanka right now. Both India and Sri Lanka can help each other to come out of this mess and for this merger with India off course special status to Sri Lanka can be the only solution seems.....
Click to expand...
Not gonna happen and not desirable either. They look down upon other south Asian countries. No amount of economic crisis is going to change that.
 
U

UKBengali

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2011
19,434
7
24,103
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United Kingdom
DrJekyll said:
Not gonna happen and not desirable either. They look down upon other south Asian countries. No amount of economic crisis is going to change that.
Click to expand...



Not just that but Sri Lankans would never tolerate being ruled by anyone else.

As for looking down on other S Asian countries, probably by 2035 they will be no richer than Indians and BD'shis.
 
U

UKBengali

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2011
19,434
7
24,103
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United Kingdom
Well if there is one silver lining to this situation and that is probably that India, Sri Lanka, BD and the smaller countries in the region will realise that in times of crisis only your neighbours will really want to help you without guaranteed payback.

Only India and BD has helped Sri Lanka when they were in grave economic difficulties. Neither China or the West lifted a finger as there was no obvious financial benefits for them to do so.
 
Last edited:
Black Tornado

Black Tornado

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 26, 2021
2,176
-9
2,253
Country
India
Location
Nepal
UKBengali said:
Not just that but Sri Lankans would never tolerate being ruled by anyone else.

As for looking down on other S Asian countries, probably by 2035 they will be no richer than Indians and BD'shis.
Click to expand...
Problem won’t be being ruled or not, problem would be Tamil-Sinhala enemity, Indian Tamils hate sinhalese Sri Lankans to the core.
 
E

etylo

FULL MEMBER
Nov 9, 2021
858
-13
1,222
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Good for you Indians ! A US white master praising its lackey India while criticizing its enemy China on matters about Sri Lanka, anything strange there ? What does Sri Lanka itself has to say about the matter ?
UKBengali said:
Well if there is one silver lining to this situation and that is probably that India, Sri Lanka, BD and the smaller countriesin the region will realise that in times of crisis only your neighbours will really want to help you without guaranteed payback.

Only India and BD has helped Sri Lanka when they were in grave economic difficulties. Neither China or the West lifted a finger as there was no obvious financial benefits for them to do so.
Click to expand...
China did provide some relief assistance to Sri Lanka so far.
 
MH.Yang

MH.Yang

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 21, 2021
4,239
-1
8,652
Country
China
Location
China
UKBengali said:
Well if there is one silver lining to this situation and that is probably that India, Sri Lanka, BD and the smaller countriesin the region will realise that in times of crisis only your neighbours will really want to help you without guaranteed payback.

Only India and BD has helped Sri Lanka when they were in grave economic difficulties. Neither China or the West lifted a finger as there was no obvious financial benefits for them to do so.
Click to expand...

China does not do much for Sri Lankans. That only is, we donated enough food for all Sri Lankans to eat for a year.

www.onlanka.com

China to donate 1 Million metric tons of rice to Sri Lanka - Sri Lanka News | ONLANKA News

Sri Lanka News: China has agreed to provide one million metric tonnes of Rice to Sri Lanka as a donation, Dr. Bandula Gunawardena, Sri Lanka’s Minister of Trade said today (January 19). - Latest News in Sri Lanka
www.onlanka.com www.onlanka.com
 
U

UKBengali

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2011
19,434
7
24,103
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United Kingdom
MH.Yang said:
China does not do much for Sri Lankans. That only is, we donated enough food for all Sri Lankans to eat for a year.

www.onlanka.com

China to donate 1 Million metric tons of rice to Sri Lanka - Sri Lanka News | ONLANKA News

Sri Lanka News: China has agreed to provide one million metric tonnes of Rice to Sri Lanka as a donation, Dr. Bandula Gunawardena, Sri Lanka’s Minister of Trade said today (January 19). - Latest News in Sri Lanka
www.onlanka.com www.onlanka.com
Click to expand...


Ok, I take back what I said and China is helping Sri Lanka as well.
 
MH.Yang

MH.Yang

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 21, 2021
4,239
-1
8,652
Country
China
Location
China
UKBengali said:
Well are they not negotiating for up to 4 billion US dollars but nothing agreed so far?


What was the relief assistance if I can ask?
Click to expand...
We give Sri Lanka food, not money. Food can really help the Sri Lankan people, but money will only be deposited by officials in Swiss banks, and then the western media will say that it is a debt trap.
 
E

etylo

FULL MEMBER
Nov 9, 2021
858
-13
1,222
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
UKBengali said:
Well are they not negotiating for up to 4 billion US dollars but nothing agreed so far?


What was the relief assistance if I can ask?
Click to expand...
China has provided emergency humanitarian assistance worth 500 million RMB for Sri Lanka.

THe rest are on negotiation I think. The ambassador of Sri Lanka to China today said the president of Sri Lanka is planning to visit China in the coming weeks to work things out I think.

INDIAPOSITIVE said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1548541757763321857

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1548222456879812611
Click to expand...
Yeah, reported by Indian sources, how much trust in them.
 
INDIAPOSITIVE

INDIAPOSITIVE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 20, 2014
8,326
-19
9,983
Country
India
Location
India
etylo said:
China has provided emergency humanitarian assistance worth 500 million RMB for Sri Lanka.

THe rest are on negotiation I think. The ambassador of Sri Lanka to China today said the president of Sri Lanka is planning to visit China in the coming weeks to work things out I think.


Yeah, reported by Indian sources, how much trust in them.
Click to expand...
watch from 0:18

:crazy:

 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

J
  • Article
China Hesitates on Bailing Out Sri Lanka, Pakistan as Debt Soars
2 3 4
Replies
54
Views
3K
kankan326
kankan326
S
China to provide emergency assistance to Sri Lanka amid economic difficulties
Replies
0
Views
240
SuvarnaTeja
S
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Indian influence in South Asia declines as China expands foothold
Replies
0
Views
219
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
B
Sri Lanka seeks further $1.0b credit line from India to import essentials
2 3 4
Replies
47
Views
2K
Bilal9
Bilal9
samv
India urges IMF to urgently provide financial aid to Sri Lanka
2
Replies
16
Views
890
ziaulislam
ziaulislam

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom