www.counterview.net
India reaches 8th of 10 stage genocide: US Muslim advocacy group raises 'alert'
7 - 8 minutes
India reaches 8th of 10 stage genocide: US Muslim advocacy group raises 'alert'
By Hena Zuberi*
India has reached the 8th stage of genocide with the persecution of the Muslim community. Stating this, Professor Greg Stanton, who heads Genocide Watch, declared a Genocide Emergency Alert for India today at Justice For All online briefing.
Justice For All is an American human rights organization led by Muslim Americans. It had earlier issued a genocide alert for Assam and Indian held Kashmir.
Responding to ground realities manifested in the declarations of hate-laden violence from Dharam Sansads, or Hindu Religious Parliaments, served as the background of the January 9, 2022 leadership briefing organized by Justice For All, anti-genocide human rights organization, said.
It was attended by four hundred community and interfaith leaders from around the United States, Canada and other countries. Justice For All asked for and endorsed the genocide emergency alert announced by the leading watchdog Genocide Watch.
Nadine Maenza, Chairperson of the bi-partisan United States Commission on International Religious Freedom said, “India has a beautiful history of pluralism... but with the BJP leading the government since 2014, we have seen it erode secular principles by aggressively advocating for a pure Hindu state”. Referring to the recent Hindu religious parliament as “beyond troubling”, she further said, “The US Congress must raise religious freedom concerns in US-India bilateral relationships."
Prof Stanton, founder of Genocide Watch, and developer of the 10 Stages of Genocide, reminded the audience that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “political base is the base that is held by the RSS… ”, and that the RSS is “filled with hate ever since it was founded, it is basically a Nazi organization, and in fact admired Hitler”.
Stating that India has been taken over by an extremist party, he disclosed that his research organization believes that India is at Stage 8 of genocide, Persecution, just one step away from conducting extermination, and warned that Modi “will be very happy to just watch it happen”.
Reiterating an appreciation of India’s culture, Imam Abdul Malik Mujahid, CEO of Justice For All said that the “well-being of Indias’ pluralism and democracy is good for the whole world. So it is in the interest of the world to work together to save India from fascism.”
Director of Save India From Fascism project, Zahir Adil, implored the silent majority, Hindu friends and allies, “Muslims have fought and condemned extremists from our faith, it's your turn, fight yours!” he stated.
At the briefing, Justice For All released a plan for all interested in preventing genocide in India. Actions can be taken at an individual level as well as for mosques and churches, it was suggested.
Justice For All is an international human rights organization with Consultative Status at the United Nations.
---
*Director, Washington DC office, Justice For All, Faith Coalition to Stop Genocide
TRENDING
By Bhaskar Sur* Swami Vivekananda now belongs more to the modern Hindu mythology than reality. It makes a daunting job to discover the real human being who knew unemployment, humiliation of losing a teaching job for 'incompetence', longed in vain for the bliss of a happy conjugal life only to suffer the consequent frustration.
By Vidya Bhushan Rawat* Whatever be the election results in Uttar Pradesh on March 10, it is extremely important to understand: that the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and its leader Mayawati have the potential to rise like a Phoenix any time.
By Rajiv Shah Scanning through news stories on Omicron, the new Covonavirus variant said to have been found in South Africa, I came across an interested in story, published in the New York-based network, CBS News. According to this story, published a couple of days ago, “The Omicron variant made up around 95.4% of new Covid-19 cases in the US last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.”
By Harsh Thakor* The farmers' spirit, elevated and reverberated at a boiling point in Ferozpur like a spark turning into a prairie fire, appears to be behind Prime Minister Narinder Modi having being compelled to retreat to Delhi due to a virtually boycotted pandal. Demonstrations held just ahead of Modi's visit, especially in Firozpur, seemed to have already created tremors in the belly of the ruling party.
Counterview Desk A “solidarity statement" issued by three top civil society networks, Friends of the Earth India (FoE India), Delhi Solidarity Group (DSG) and the National Alliance of People’s Movements (NAPM), has asked the Odisha chief minister to ensure that the “inhumane barbaric attack on the villagers of Dhinkia, Odisha” in order to implement a corporate project.
Counterview Desk The Human Rights Watch (HRW)’s new “World Report 2022: Events of 2021”, claiming to “investigate abuses, expose facts widely, and pressure those with power to respect rights and secure justice”, has identified India as one of the countries where “autocracy is ascendant and democracy on the decline” because of emergence of leaders with autocratic tendencies.
By Rosamma Thomas* On Sunday, January 9, 2022, Fr Emmanuel, parish priest of the Lady of Guadalupe Church at Murikumphuzha, Pala, Kerala, sent his sacristan Joseph to ask a middle-aged woman to please wait a little after the morning mass – the priest would like to meet her. The woman waited, and the priest called her to his office room. “You know we are Malayalees,” he said, and asked her whether she knew what would follow. “No, please tell me,” she said. “You know women cover their heads in church, and dress politely,” he said. The woman, who had just returned to Kerala a few months prior after living elsewhere, had been getting her house repaired and had not yet unpacked all her clothes.
Nalanda mahavihara By Our Representative Prominent historian DN Jha, an expert in India's ancient and medieval past, in his new book , "Against the Grain: Notes on Identity, Intolerance and History", in a sharp critique of "Hindutva ideologues", who look at the ancient period of Indian history as "a golden age marked by social harmony, devoid of any religious violence", has said, "Demolition and desecration of rival religious establishments, and the appropriation of their idols, was not uncommon in India before the advent of Islam".
By Shamsul Islam* Narendra Modi, a senior swayamsevak (member) of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, long back in 2013, declared himself to be a ‘Hindu nationalist’ [Modi interviewed by two Reuters journalists, Ross Colvin and Sruthi Gottipati, on July 12, 2013]. As the PM of the largest democracy in the world, India, he misses no opportunity to stress the favourite Hindutva binary of putting Hindus and Muslims as two communities at war in India.
https://www.counterview.net/2022/01/india-reaches-8th-of-10-stage-genocide.html?m=1
India reaches 8th of 10 stage genocide: US Muslim advocacy group raises 'alert'
7 - 8 minutes
India reaches 8th of 10 stage genocide: US Muslim advocacy group raises 'alert'
By Hena Zuberi*
India has reached the 8th stage of genocide with the persecution of the Muslim community. Stating this, Professor Greg Stanton, who heads Genocide Watch, declared a Genocide Emergency Alert for India today at Justice For All online briefing.
Justice For All is an American human rights organization led by Muslim Americans. It had earlier issued a genocide alert for Assam and Indian held Kashmir.
Responding to ground realities manifested in the declarations of hate-laden violence from Dharam Sansads, or Hindu Religious Parliaments, served as the background of the January 9, 2022 leadership briefing organized by Justice For All, anti-genocide human rights organization, said.
It was attended by four hundred community and interfaith leaders from around the United States, Canada and other countries. Justice For All asked for and endorsed the genocide emergency alert announced by the leading watchdog Genocide Watch.
Nadine Maenza, Chairperson of the bi-partisan United States Commission on International Religious Freedom said, “India has a beautiful history of pluralism... but with the BJP leading the government since 2014, we have seen it erode secular principles by aggressively advocating for a pure Hindu state”. Referring to the recent Hindu religious parliament as “beyond troubling”, she further said, “The US Congress must raise religious freedom concerns in US-India bilateral relationships."
Prof Stanton, founder of Genocide Watch, and developer of the 10 Stages of Genocide, reminded the audience that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “political base is the base that is held by the RSS… ”, and that the RSS is “filled with hate ever since it was founded, it is basically a Nazi organization, and in fact admired Hitler”.
Stating that India has been taken over by an extremist party, he disclosed that his research organization believes that India is at Stage 8 of genocide, Persecution, just one step away from conducting extermination, and warned that Modi “will be very happy to just watch it happen”.
Reiterating an appreciation of India’s culture, Imam Abdul Malik Mujahid, CEO of Justice For All said that the “well-being of Indias’ pluralism and democracy is good for the whole world. So it is in the interest of the world to work together to save India from fascism.”
Director of Save India From Fascism project, Zahir Adil, implored the silent majority, Hindu friends and allies, “Muslims have fought and condemned extremists from our faith, it's your turn, fight yours!” he stated.
At the briefing, Justice For All released a plan for all interested in preventing genocide in India. Actions can be taken at an individual level as well as for mosques and churches, it was suggested.
Justice For All is an international human rights organization with Consultative Status at the United Nations.
---
*Director, Washington DC office, Justice For All, Faith Coalition to Stop Genocide
TRENDING
By Bhaskar Sur* Swami Vivekananda now belongs more to the modern Hindu mythology than reality. It makes a daunting job to discover the real human being who knew unemployment, humiliation of losing a teaching job for 'incompetence', longed in vain for the bliss of a happy conjugal life only to suffer the consequent frustration.
By Vidya Bhushan Rawat* Whatever be the election results in Uttar Pradesh on March 10, it is extremely important to understand: that the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and its leader Mayawati have the potential to rise like a Phoenix any time.
By Rajiv Shah Scanning through news stories on Omicron, the new Covonavirus variant said to have been found in South Africa, I came across an interested in story, published in the New York-based network, CBS News. According to this story, published a couple of days ago, “The Omicron variant made up around 95.4% of new Covid-19 cases in the US last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.”
By Harsh Thakor* The farmers' spirit, elevated and reverberated at a boiling point in Ferozpur like a spark turning into a prairie fire, appears to be behind Prime Minister Narinder Modi having being compelled to retreat to Delhi due to a virtually boycotted pandal. Demonstrations held just ahead of Modi's visit, especially in Firozpur, seemed to have already created tremors in the belly of the ruling party.
Counterview Desk A “solidarity statement" issued by three top civil society networks, Friends of the Earth India (FoE India), Delhi Solidarity Group (DSG) and the National Alliance of People’s Movements (NAPM), has asked the Odisha chief minister to ensure that the “inhumane barbaric attack on the villagers of Dhinkia, Odisha” in order to implement a corporate project.
Counterview Desk The Human Rights Watch (HRW)’s new “World Report 2022: Events of 2021”, claiming to “investigate abuses, expose facts widely, and pressure those with power to respect rights and secure justice”, has identified India as one of the countries where “autocracy is ascendant and democracy on the decline” because of emergence of leaders with autocratic tendencies.
By Rosamma Thomas* On Sunday, January 9, 2022, Fr Emmanuel, parish priest of the Lady of Guadalupe Church at Murikumphuzha, Pala, Kerala, sent his sacristan Joseph to ask a middle-aged woman to please wait a little after the morning mass – the priest would like to meet her. The woman waited, and the priest called her to his office room. “You know we are Malayalees,” he said, and asked her whether she knew what would follow. “No, please tell me,” she said. “You know women cover their heads in church, and dress politely,” he said. The woman, who had just returned to Kerala a few months prior after living elsewhere, had been getting her house repaired and had not yet unpacked all her clothes.
Nalanda mahavihara By Our Representative Prominent historian DN Jha, an expert in India's ancient and medieval past, in his new book , "Against the Grain: Notes on Identity, Intolerance and History", in a sharp critique of "Hindutva ideologues", who look at the ancient period of Indian history as "a golden age marked by social harmony, devoid of any religious violence", has said, "Demolition and desecration of rival religious establishments, and the appropriation of their idols, was not uncommon in India before the advent of Islam".
By Shamsul Islam* Narendra Modi, a senior swayamsevak (member) of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, long back in 2013, declared himself to be a ‘Hindu nationalist’ [Modi interviewed by two Reuters journalists, Ross Colvin and Sruthi Gottipati, on July 12, 2013]. As the PM of the largest democracy in the world, India, he misses no opportunity to stress the favourite Hindutva binary of putting Hindus and Muslims as two communities at war in India.
https://www.counterview.net/2022/01/india-reaches-8th-of-10-stage-genocide.html?m=1