India reach 300 thousands new cases per day, one third of the world new cases

India reach 300 thousands new cases per day, one third of the world new cases

Actually there are many analysis that India has 300 millions to 600 millions infections.

RSS/BJP/Modi COVID-19 lockdown in India is the wisest decision he made.
1618982580296.png


India’s Covid-19 cases hit new record as crowds mass at Ganges for Hindu festival

India's new coronavirus infections hit a record on Wednesday, as crowds ofpilgrims gathered for a religious festival despite oxygen shortages and strict curbs in other areas.
India’s Covid-19 cases hit new record as crowds mass at Ganges for Hindu festival
Issued on: 14/04/2021 - 09:10
1618983186307.png

Naga Sadhus (Hindu holy men) take a holy dip in the waters of the Ganges River during the Kumbh Mela festival, in Haridwar, India, April 12, 2021. © Money Sharma, AFP
India's new coronavirus infections hit a record on Wednesday, as crowds ofpilgrims gathered for a religious festival despite oxygen shortages and strict curbs in other areas.


India reported 184,372 cases in the last 24 hours, according to health ministry data, taking the total number of Covid-19 infections to 13.9 million. Deaths rose by 1,027, to a toll of 172,085.
Despite the rising number of cases, with hospitals struggling to cope with oxygen shortages, the Indian government has allowed the Hindu Kumbh Mela festival – where crowds gather to take a holy dip in the Ganges river – to proceed.
Hundreds of thousands of Hindus gathered to bathe in the Ganges on Wednesday, the third key day of the weeks-long festival, in the Himalayan city Haridwar.
Sanjay Gunjyal, the inspector general of police at the festival, said around 650,000 people had bathed on Wednesday morning.

"People are being fined for not following social distancing in non-crowded ghats (bathing areas), but it is very hard to fine people in the main ghats, which are very crowded," he said.
There was little evidence of social distancing or mask-wearing, according to witnesses.

In response to concerns raised earlier this week that the Kumbh Mela, or pitcher festival, could turn into a “superspreader” event, the state's chief minister, Tirath Singh Rawat, said “the faith in God will overcome the fear of the virus".
More than a thousand cases have been reported in Haridwar district in the last two days, according to government data.
From reporting less than 10,000 cases per day earlier this year, India has been the world's worst-hit country since April 2, with health experts blaming a widespread failure to heed curbs on movement and social interaction.
New restrictions in commercial capital and richest state
India's richest state Maharashtra – home to the commercial capital, Mumbai, and the current epicentre of the second wave – imposed stringent restrictions from Wednesday to try to contain the spread of the virus.
The new restrictions will force all "non-essential" shops, malls and e-commerce deliveries to pause operations from Wednesday until May 1.
Shooting for movies, television shows and advertisements in Bollywood will also grind to a halt, in what will be a blow to India's flagship film industry.
Bars and restaurants were shut earlier this month, and public gatherings of more than five people are banned.
The new measures follow Maharashtra's move to impose a state-wide weekend lockdown that confined the state's 125 million people to their homes until the end of April unless shopping for food or medicine, or travelling.
Hospitals flooded, delays in global vaccine deliveries
Elsewhere, overstretched private hospitals are turning patients away, placing an increasing burden on government facilities.
In the western state of Gujurat, local media showed a long queue of ambulances waiting outside Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, with some patients being treated there while they waited.
A hospital source, who declined to be named as he is not authorised to speak publicly, said this was because a lot of private hospitals were short of oxygen and were sending their patients to the public hospital.
The surge across India is particularly alarming because the country is a major vaccine producer and a critical supplier to the UN-backed COVAX initiative. That programme aims to bring shots to some of the world's poorest countries.
Already the rise in cases has forced India to focus on meeting its domestic demand – and delay deliveries to COVAX and elsewhere, including the UK and Canada.
(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and REUTERS)
1618983370640.png
 
PM Narendra Modi: India ready to save world with 2 locally made vaccines | India News - Times of India

India News: India is ready to help protect the world with not one but two ‘Made in India’ coronavirus vaccines, PM Narendra Modi said on Saturday as he asserted t
India ready to save world with 2 locally made vaccines: Modi
PM Narendra Modi

NEW DELHI: India is ready to help protect the world with not one but two ‘Made in India’ coronavirus vaccines, PM Narendra Modi said on Saturday as he asserted that the world was watching how the country conducts the globe’s biggest vaccination programme.
In his address at the inauguration of the 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention, Modi said: “In the corona era, today India is among the countries with the lowest mortality and highest recovery rate in the world. Today, India is ready to protect humanity with not one, but two Made in India corona vaccines.”

He also said India has the most vibrant democracy, days after the violence on Capitol Hill shocked the US and much of the world.
In his virtual address on the theme of ‘Contributing to Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, he said: “Being the pharmacy of the world, India has supplied important medicines to all those in need in the world in the past and is also doing so now.”

“When India got Independence it was said that such a poor and under-literate country will disintegrate and democracy was impossible here. Today’s truth is that India is united and if democracy is most strong, vibrant and lively anywhere in the world, it is in India,” he said.
Modi said he felt very proud about the praise for Indian diaspora and also lauded them for their contributions to the PM-CARES Fund, which has been used to boost health infrastructure in the country.
 
India make the vaccine, but raw material comes from US.
 
'India defeated Covid-19 last year, can do it again with faster speed’: PM Modi at review meet

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 17, 2021 10:55 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asserted that India can overcome the second wave of Covid-19 infections like it defeated the virus last year. “...together India had defeated Covid last year and India can do it again, with the same principles but faster speed and coordination,” PM Modi said at a review meeting with top officials.


“Reviewed preparedness to handle the ongoing COVID-19 situation. Aspects relating to medicines, oxygen, ventilators and vaccination were discussed. Like we did last year, we will successfully fight COVID with even greater speed and coordination,” PM Modi wrote on Twitter post the meeting.
The Prime Minister stressed that there is no substitute for testing, tracking and treatment and that early testing and proper tracking remains key to reduce mortality. He also said that local administrations need to be proactive and sensitive to people’s concerns, his office said in a statement.
Modi’s meeting comes against the backdrop of rising cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The daily case count has been surging past 200,000 for the past three days and the total infection tally of the country has reached 14.5 million.

During Saturday’s meeting, the Prime Minister also reviewed the status of the supply of Remdesivir and other medicines across states, and emphasised the need to utilise the full potential of India’s pharmaceutical industry to meet the rising demand for various medicines, his office said.
Amid reports of shortage of oxygen supply by several states, the Prime Minister on Friday chaired a meeting to ensure adequate supply of medical grade oxygen in the country. “PM Modi also took a detailed review of the current situation of oxygen supply and projected use in the coming 15 days across 12 high burden states (Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan). An overview of the district-level situation in these states was presented to the PM,” a government statement said.
On Saturday, PM Modi directed that the installation of approved medical oxygen plants should be sped up. “162 PSA Oxygen plants are being installed in 32 States/UTs from PM CARES. The officers informed that 1 lakh cylinders are being procured & they will be supplied to states soon, according to the PMO statement.

The Prime Minister also reviewed the status of availability and supply of ventilators and noted that a realtime monitoring system has been created. He directed officials to ensure that concerned state governments are sensitised to use the system proactively. On the issue of immunisation, Modi directed all officials to make efforts to utilise the entire national capacity, in public as well as private sector, to ramp up vaccine production, his office said.


'India defeated Covid-19 last year, can do it again with faster speed’: PM Modi at review meet

“Reviewed preparedness to handle the ongoing COVID-19 situation. Aspects relating to medicines, oxygen, ventilators and vaccination were discussed," PM Modi tweeted after the meeting.
India make the vaccine, but raw material comes from US.
not just raw material, but also equipment.
The materials that are a crucial part of vaccine production include plastics such as disposable fermenters and bags made by a limited number of companies. Some vaccine makers have been days away from stopping production because of a lack of these large sterile liners. Supplies of lab reagents, used for chemical tests, were also a concern, she added.
Indian vaccine makers decry US use of wartime powers to protect supplies

Indian vaccine makers decry US use of wartime powers to protect supplies An employee works on an assembly line for AstraZeneca/Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine at India’s Serum Institute in Pune © Punit Paranjpe/AFP via Getty Images Be the first to know about every new Coronavirus story Two of...
defence.pk
 
