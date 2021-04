India reach 200 thousands new cases per day, one quarter of the world new cases

India’s Covid-19 cases hit new record as crowds mass at Ganges for Hindu festival India's new coronavirus infections hit a record on Wednesday, as crowds ofpilgrims gathered for a religious festival despite oxygen shortages and strict curbs in other areas.

India reach 200 thousands new cases per dayActually there are many analysis that India has 300 millions to 600 millions infections.BJP/Modi COVID-19 lockdown in India is the best decision he made. Genius.