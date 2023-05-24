What's new

India - Rape of boy after drugging; Muslim League leaders arrested

MOLESTATION OF MINOR BOY AFTER DRUGGING; MUSLIM LEAGUE LEADERS BOOKED UNDER POCSO

Web Desk(Tvm)
Updated: Monday May 22, 2023

Bovikanam : Muslim Leaders in Aadhoor were booked under POCSO for drugging and rape of a minor boy. The accused League members are :Muliar Panchayat President and member of 2nd Ward, SM Muhammad Kunji and League worker Taizeer. Both men have been additionally charged with violent attack.

The victim, a school student, has suffered similar assaults several times and went on to lodge complaint with police. The victim would be given MDMA before carrying out the attack.

Muhammad Kunjii and Taiseer are currently absconding.

Jamahir's comment : Mullah is what mullah does. I am sure the family women of these mullahs all wear burqas or huge hijaabs. Cover the women, rape boys, that's the motto of these mullahs.
 
