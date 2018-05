The ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MoEFCC), the ministry of animal husbandry and World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) released a survey on animal health and veterinary services.According to the survey, India ranks second after Brazil in global beef trade. The survey states that India exported nearly 1.32 million tonnes of water buffalo meat (carabeef) between the year 2016-17 worth $3.91 billion.The recent survey from April last year till February 2018 state that India exported 1.23 million tonnes of beef worth $3.69 billion.While that stands at first position exported 1.53 billion tonnes in 2017 worth $6.2 billion.Based on 2016-17 data, India exports beef to Vietnam (52%), Malaysia (9%), Egypt (8%), Indonesia (6%) and Saudi Arabia (4%).