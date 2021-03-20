What's new

India ranks 149th in World Happiness report 2021

That's because women , who make half the population of India, are unhappy since they might get raped ; and men who make the other half are unhappy because they can't rape. That makes a lot of pi$$ed off Indians.
 
Brother, those who lives in glass houses should not throw stones - A famous quote!

Request you to please look at own house as well on the same sad challenge. Thank you!
 
