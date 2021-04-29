India ran a 3.5 km long train with record 300 weagons.

Indian Railways’ longest freight train ‘Vasuki’ sets a new record

Indian Railways' longest freight train 'Vasuki' sets a new record The South-East Central Railways (SECR) zone in Chhattisgarh breaks its own previous record by successfully operating the longest ever freight train by amalgamating five rakes of goods trains as one unit of around 3.5 km.

