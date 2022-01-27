What's new

India raises Pakistan’s genocide in Bangladesh’s Liberation War at UNSC

India raises Pakistan’s genocide in Bangladesh’s Liberation War at UNSC​

India raised the issue of 1971 genocide carried out by Pakistani army during Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971 at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and sought justice.

Participating in the first UNSC open debate this year on "Protection of Civilians in Armed Conflict: Wars in Cities – Protection of Civilians in Urban Settings" on 25 January, India's permanent envoy to the UN TS Tirumurti slammed state actors for backing terrorism, according to The Economic Times.

"India has been seeking justice for 1971 genocide committed by the Pakistan Army in erstwhile East Pakistan that killed nearly three million people. Despite several attempts by Bangladesh, Pakistan Army officers have not yet been tried by the international court," said Tirumurti.

He said there are other countries as well which are still reeling from military actions carried out in the past either without due consideration for protecting civilian population, or through deliberate targeting of civilians amounting to genocide as was done in the erstwhile East Pakistan in 1971, now Bangladesh.

Tirumurti reminded the UNSC about the dastardly terrorist attacks carried out in Mumbai in 2008 that killed 166 civilians of over 15 nationalities.

"Having suffered the scourge of cross-border terrorism for decades, India has always been at the forefront of global counter-terrorism efforts," he said.

Reaffirming India's commitment to non-interference in the internal affairs of states, Tirumurti said that armed conflicts must be resolved via political and diplomatic efforts, in line with international law and principles of the UN Charter.

If the Sanghis couldn’t become more hypocritically retarded here they go again. The nation who genocides the Kashmiri people present day is looking for justice?

Tirumurti the little brown wanabee Nazi can screw himself.
 
Bangladesh should raise this in UNSC if it wants. India can surely support BD, but we need not be raising this matter.
We should focus on matters that affect us directly.

If the Sanghis couldn’t become more hypocritically retarded here they go again. The nation who genocides the Kashmiri people present day is looking for justice?

Tirumurti the little brown wanabee Nazi can screw himself.
If you feel so, who is stopping you from taking the matter to UNSC, ICJ etc.
 
India looking for justice whilst it oversees the world’s largest prison, I mean mass investment with the removal of article 370. :rolleyes:

And how much good has that done the Palestinians?
Not much, there you go.
 
If the Sanghis couldn’t become more hypocritically retarded here they go again. The nation who genocides the Kashmiri people present day is looking for justice?

Tirumurti the little brown wanabee Nazi can screw himself.
You should take some action against this loser, always posting pro Indian and anti Pakistan crap... Even this news is 5 months old
 
India looking for justice whilst it oversees the world’s largest prison, I mean mass investment with the removal of article 370. :rolleyes:



And how much good has that done the Palestinians?
Not much, there you go.
Its hilarious how much Pakistanis have studied Indian constitution in these last 3 years. So worried about the sanctity of an article in Indian constitution, eh?

Palestine is not even recognized as a soverign nation. Hopefully, Pakistan will have more clout internationally especially since it is backed by its all-weather veto holding friend.

Read clearly, pic is 5 months old, but the incident is of Jan 25th 2022.
 
