India raises Pakistan’s genocide in Bangladesh’s Liberation War at UNSC​

General view of the United Nations Security Council meeting during the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York City, US September 23, 2021. Photo :ReutersGeneral view of the United Nations Security Council meeting during the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York City, US September 23, 2021. Photo :ReutersParticipating in the first UNSC open debate this year on "Protection of Civilians in Armed Conflict: Wars in Cities – Protection of Civilians in Urban Settings" on 25 January, India's permanent envoy to the UN TS Tirumurti slammed state actors for backing terrorism, according to The Economic Times."India has been seeking justice for 1971 genocide committed by the Pakistan Army in erstwhile East Pakistan that killed nearly three million people. Despite several attempts by Bangladesh, Pakistan Army officers have not yet been tried by the international court," said Tirumurti.He said there are other countries as well which are still reeling from military actions carried out in the past either without due consideration for protecting civilian population, or through deliberate targeting of civilians amounting to genocide as was done in the erstwhile East Pakistan in 1971, now Bangladesh.Tirumurti reminded the UNSC about the dastardly terrorist attacks carried out in Mumbai in 2008 that killed 166 civilians of over 15 nationalities."Having suffered the scourge of cross-border terrorism for decades, India has always been at the forefront of global counter-terrorism efforts," he said.Reaffirming India's commitment to non-interference in the internal affairs of states, Tirumurti said that armed conflicts must be resolved via political and diplomatic efforts, in line with international law and principles of the UN Charter.