India raised objection to Pakistan F-16 refit during "each and every" bilateral meeting with US

Wesen Hunter
- Oct 22, 2021
Okay, so when it comes to national policy, no one is that naive or that much of a bleeding heartThere RandiRona is understandable. India diplomatically invested a lot (dance around naked) on US in last decade to lure them away from Pakistan. There umpteen head of state meetings in G7, G20, QUAD have one important agenda to somehow isolate Pakistan from US forever. Further, Indian lobby in US congress is very strong too and amongst the best. Compares to it Pakistani PM got hardly and rare such chances. With so much investment and continuous back-biting about Pakistan into american ears they thought they have owned US now and will kill any goodwill in US circles before it try to surface leave out materialising.
But, alas as usual Pak-US works silently until its done. The Shock of this deal is heart wrenching in indian circles, they could not pre-empt it..... how that it could be? that's the main grievances of India to US on this deal at the moment
F-16 maintenance was never denied to pakistan, ever. So this is a new area of work for us Indians too
But that’s very important. It’s no secret so I’ll say it — India is going to protest anything coming to Pakistan; big, small, routine or inconsequential. We protest everything so everyone thinks twice before selling stuff to pakistan.The deal includes what substantial? That's not important atm. Important is that US-Pak are working in tandem like old friends once again and India have lost all diplomatic efforts of the last decade against it against isolation of Pakistan. Its a tight slap from Pakistan on India's efforts and narrative of the Modi regime of the past full decade, with one single stroke.
