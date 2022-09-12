What's new

India raised objection to Pakistan F-16 refit during "each and every" bilateral meeting with US

Tameem

Tameem

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 27, 2008
4,392
-16
4,080
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
There RandiRona is understandable. India diplomatically invested a lot (dance around naked) on US in last decade to lure them away from Pakistan. There umpteen head of state meetings in G7, G20, QUAD have one important agenda to somehow isolate Pakistan from US forever. Further, Indian lobby in US congress is very strong too and amongst the best. Compares to it Pakistani PM got hardly and rare such chances. With so much investment and continuous back-biting about Pakistan into american ears they thought they have owned US now and will kill any goodwill in US circles before it try to surface leave out materialising.

But, alas as usual Pak-US works silently until its done. The Shock of this deal is heart wrenching in indian circles, they could not pre-empt it..... how that it could be? that's the main grievances of India to US on this deal at the moment:)
 
L

LakeHawk180

FULL MEMBER
Feb 21, 2022
420
-12
527
Country
India
Location
India
Tameem said:
There RandiRona is understandable. India diplomatically invested a lot (dance around naked) on US in last decade to lure them away from Pakistan. There umpteen head of state meetings in G7, G20, QUAD have one important agenda to somehow isolate Pakistan from US forever. Further, Indian lobby in US congress is very strong too and amongst the best. Compares to it Pakistani PM got hardly and rare such chances. With so much investment and continuous back-biting about Pakistan into american ears they thought they have owned US now and will kill any goodwill in US circles before it try to surface leave out materialising.

But, alas as usual Pak-US works silently until its done. The Shock of this deal is heart wrenching in indian circles, they could not pre-empt it..... how that it could be? that's the main grievances of India to US on this deal at the moment:)
Click to expand...
Okay, so when it comes to national policy, no one is that naive or that much of a bleeding heart :)

F-16 maintenance was never denied to pakistan, ever. So this is a new area of work for us Indians too 😂
 
Last edited:
Tameem

Tameem

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 27, 2008
4,392
-16
4,080
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
LakeHawk180 said:
Okay, so when it comes to national policy, no one is that naive or that much of a bleeding heart :)

F-16 maintenance was never denied to pakistan, ever. So this is a new area of work for us Indians too 😂
Click to expand...

The deal includes what substantial? That's not important atm. Important is that US-Pak are working in tandem like old friends once again and India have lost all diplomatic efforts of the last decade against it against isolation of Pakistan. Its a tight slap from Pakistan on India's efforts and narrative of the Modi regime of the past full decade, with one single stroke.
 
J

Johny D

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 18, 2010
3,486
-15
2,499
Country
India
Location
United Kingdom
i wish India had not reacted stating every nation has right to protect itself and undermined F16 as threat to our security..but it seems we are still afraid of F16.
 
Ali_Baba

Ali_Baba

SENIOR MEMBER
May 27, 2018
4,107
-1
5,720
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
The fact that the USA has refused to see the relationship only in the framework/prism of "terrorism", shows you how little the USA - Pakistan relationship is worth .... it is worth shit unless it is seen through the eyes of econonmic/trading and technology transfer ...... but we all know that is soley reserved for India ...
 
L

LakeHawk180

FULL MEMBER
Feb 21, 2022
420
-12
527
Country
India
Location
India
Tameem said:
The deal includes what substantial? That's not important atm. Important is that US-Pak are working in tandem like old friends once again and India have lost all diplomatic efforts of the last decade against it against isolation of Pakistan. Its a tight slap from Pakistan on India's efforts and narrative of the Modi regime of the past full decade, with one single stroke.
Click to expand...
But that’s very important. It’s no secret so I’ll say it — India is going to protest anything coming to Pakistan; big, small, routine or inconsequential. We protest everything so everyone thinks twice before selling stuff to pakistan.

It’s a crude way of putting it, but that is exactly what it is. India wasn’t created yesterday. We never looked to the US as our great benefactor. They are with us today because it suits them. India at the end of the day will need to stand on her own strength and that’s what our policy has always been.

As for the rest of your stuff, yeah I guess we all need to do some magical thinking to cope with life’s problems.
 
Irfan Baloch

Irfan Baloch

SENIOR MODERATOR
Apr 12, 2009
20,318
201
48,111
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Tameem said:
There RandiRona is understandable. India diplomatically invested a lot (dance around naked) on US in last decade to lure them away from Pakistan. There umpteen head of state meetings in G7, G20, QUAD have one important agenda to somehow isolate Pakistan from US forever. Further, Indian lobby in US congress is very strong too and amongst the best. Compares to it Pakistani PM got hardly and rare such chances. With so much investment and continuous back-biting about Pakistan into american ears they thought they have owned US now and will kill any goodwill in US circles before it try to surface leave out materialising.

But, alas as usual Pak-US works silently until its done. The Shock of this deal is heart wrenching in indian circles, they could not pre-empt it..... how that it could be? that's the main grievances of India to US on this deal at the moment:)
Click to expand...
the soon we are free from F-16 dependence the better. we cant offer a better alternative than Indians so we will always face sanctions and broken promises with or without Indian hand in it.
I am half expecting Americans to break the terms of agreement and might block at a very crucial moment. Pakistan has no ability or power to challenge Americans whenever they will break their agreement.
 
Maula Jatt

Maula Jatt

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
7,372
6
10,209
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Americans are playing with em like Indians played with em,if Indians get out of line, they invest in relationship with Pakistan to wooh them back

We on the other hand should be out of this all-American business asap - trade and diplomatic relationship is alright but anything more US is not dependable,

If India launch an invasion into our country - you best believe US would disappear from the scene like a genie and we are a smaller country
We will always need help in that kinda situation or else natural order of things will follow

Like it or not if you're in a beef with India - you need a strong and dependable ally and US isn't it
Either end the beef by accepting thier hegammony (which our people won't) so you can enjoy "playing both sides" scenario

or look for dependable ally's which is China

But than that comes with it's own issues, Chinese reputation isn't really all that good

So you know you have to think from all presepctive

but our braindead general elites have -100 IQ and only see thier interestss above that of Pakistans

Thats, why the influence of these dumb dumbs on our democracy, needs to be completely removed for a better, stronger pakistan

Real Democracy is the only solution fro our nation
 
Last edited:
Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
39,765
176
145,725
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
The well proven fact of quality vs quantity in it's element....world's fourth largest Airforce shitting bricks at the mere mention of an over 40 year old designed aircraft. Interestingly while many airforces are retiring the F-16s and replacing them with likes of F-35s, Rafales and others... But the Indian Airforce being the latest victim to get punished by the F-16s are only too aware of its potential.
The punisher indeed punished the Asian Raptor and the drama Queens.

FB_IMG_1663029404604.jpg
 
Bengal71

Bengal71

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 21, 2018
3,436
-11
4,068
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Australia
They will continue to do so with any weapon vendor that will at least listen to them. The idea is to get rid of weapons they have no leverage over the vendor on. Go Chinese.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 4, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

INDIAPOSITIVE
India, Vietnam Ink Military Pact, Can Now Use Each Others Defence Bases
Replies
13
Views
1K
eximtradedata
E
Zarvan
US Approves Possible Sale Of F-16 Equipment To Pakistan: Pentagon
9 10 11 12 13 14
Replies
204
Views
6K
MultaniGuy
MultaniGuy
L
China Objects to Indian Air Activities near LAC, Hastens Road Development before Winter Sets In
Replies
1
Views
407
Chat SAMOSA
C
Edevelop
Japan: Pakistan forces India to buy Lockheed F-35 fighter jets
2
Replies
21
Views
2K
White and Green with M/S
White and Green with M/S
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Modi to attend regional summit with Pakistan, Russia, China
Replies
4
Views
140
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom