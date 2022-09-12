India raised objection to Pakistan F-16 refit during "each and every" bilateral meeting with US

Americans are playing with em like Indians played with em,if Indians get out of line, they invest in relationship with Pakistan to wooh them back



We on the other hand should be out of this all-American business asap - trade and diplomatic relationship is alright but anything more US is not dependable,



If India launch an invasion into our country - you best believe US would disappear from the scene like a genie and we are a smaller country

We will always need help in that kinda situation or else natural order of things will follow



Like it or not if you're in a beef with India - you need a strong and dependable ally and US isn't it

Either end the beef by accepting thier hegammony (which our people won't) so you can enjoy "playing both sides" scenario



or look for dependable ally's which is China



But than that comes with it's own issues, Chinese reputation isn't really all that good



So you know you have to think from all presepctive



but our braindead general elites have -100 IQ and only see thier interestss above that of Pakistans



Thats, why the influence of these dumb dumbs on our democracy, needs to be completely removed for a better, stronger pakistan



Real Democracy is the only solution fro our nation