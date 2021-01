Naziyat 79:1] By oath of those who harshly pull out the soul.



[Naziyat 79:2] And who softly release the soul.



[Naziyat 79:3] And who glide with ease.



[Naziyat 79:4] And who quickly present themselves.



[Naziyat 79:5] And who plan the implementation.



[Naziyat 79:6] On the day when the trembling one will tremble.



[Naziyat 79:7] And the following event will come after it.



[Naziyat 79:8] Many a heart will flutter on that day!



[Naziyat 79:9] Unable to lift their gaze. --------