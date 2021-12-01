India Q2 GDP growth at 8.4%, government sees double-digit rise in FY22

lightoftruth
NEW DELHI: The country’s economy grew by 8.4% in the July-September quarter, broadly in line with expectations, led by a steady farm sector and double-digit expansion in public administration, defence and other services as the impact of the base effect waned and weighed on the overall numbers.
The Indian economy remained on track to post the fastest growth among major economies this year as its GDP expanded by a better-than-expected 8.4 per cent in the July-September quarter to cross pre-pandemic levels.
The GDP growth in the second quarter of the current fiscal (2021-22) was slower than the 20.1 per cent expansion in the previous quarter -- which largely reflected a bounce back from last year's crash -- but was better than the contraction of 7.4 per cent in July-September 2020, official data released on Tuesday showed.
With economic activities returning back to normalcy post the second wave of pandemic earlier this year, this is the fourth consecutive quarter of positive growth after a two-quarter contraction witnessed last year.
The Q2 FY22 GDP print reflects a healthy recovery in private consumption expenditure driven by an unlock of the economy, the declining intensity of the pandemic and the significant progress on vaccination.
The growth of 8.7 per cent in government expenditure over the corresponding period of the previous year and low-interest rates boosted consumption.
"The GDP growth for Q2 came a tad lower than our estimates, led by disappointment in recovery of industrial sector, mainly manufacturing. Impressive momentum of vaccination, releasing of the pent up demand mainly in services sector, nascent uptick in private investment appetite and accelerated momentum of government spending in H2FY22 will remain supportive hereon, even as elevated inflation and weak rural sentiments are emerging as risks on the horizon," Garima Kapoor of Elara Capital told Reuters.
