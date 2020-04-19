What's new

India Q1 GDP plunges 23.9% in worst quarter on record
India's economy contracted 23.9% in its fiscal first quarter ended June -- that's the largest quarterly slump on record and worse than analysts' prediction in a Reuters poll. The country is reeling from COVID-19 lockdowns and low consumer demand.
 
Who is responsible for this? No one. Two month wasted, no preparation at all. India is lame duck, as always.
 
Considering BJP has relaxed how GDP is measured in order to able to better massage growth numbers for foreign investors....true figures must be worse.:o:
 
Expected since their was complete lockdown for more than 3 months. Even this 23 % drop is better than I expected.
The economy is self sustaining and is reflected in the rapid rise of foreign exchange reserves to 538 b usd and appreciation of the rupee to 73.3 from 76 to a dollar.
Car sales are nearly back to last year figures inspite of the corona.
The recent clash with China has disturbed the markets today though.
 
