India Q1 GDP plunges 23.9% in worst quarter on record
India's economy contracted 23.9% in its fiscal first quarter ended June -- that's the largest quarterly slump on record and worse than analysts' prediction in a Reuters poll. The country is reeling from COVID-19 lockdowns and low consumer demand.
