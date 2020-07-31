/ Register

India Puts Import Of TV Sets In Restricted List

Discussion in 'Central & South Asia' started by Khatri_pune, Jul 31, 2020 at 6:37 PM.

  Jul 31, 2020 at 6:37 PM #1
    Khatri_pune

    Khatri_pune FULL MEMBER

    Major Setback To Chinese Trade As India Puts Import Of TV Sets In Restricted List Published July 31, 2020 | By admin SOURCE: REPUBLIC TV In a big move on Friday, the Centre has amended the import policy of colour television sets from ‘free’ to ‘restricted’. Amid the faceoff at the Line of Actual Control, this step is another setback to Chinese trade in India. As per sources, this is likely to affect Chinese TV sales in the country to the tune of over one billion dollars. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade shall separately issue the procedure for the grant of license. 20 Army personnel martyred in the violent clash with China at the Line of Actual Control on June 15 led to national outrage. There have been growing calls for drastically altering the economic relationship with China in the wake of this dastardly incident. For instance, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has launched a nationwide campaign called ‘Bharatiya Saaman-Hamara Abhiman’ to boycott Chinese products. The Centre has already taken a number of steps against China in the pursuit of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) goal. First, India’s exit from the RCEP would protect Indian industry from cheap imports and help vulnerable sectors including farmers, dairy sector and MSMEs. In the recent Union Budget, the customs duty has been increased on 89 items such as footwear, toys, furniture and pressure vehicles to curb non-essential imports. Moreover, restrictions have been imposed on 13 items in the last year which includes items imported from China. As per notification dated June 12, import of tyres for bicycles, cars, motorcycles, buses and lorries were restricted. They can be imported only with a license from the DGFT. Furthermore, FDI coming from China is allowed only through the government route. The average time taken by the DGTR to initiate and complete anti-dumping investigations has come down to 33 and 234 days respectively. Additionally, the Public Procurement (Make in India) Order was revised to ban the participation of foreign suppliers where the estimated value of the purchase is less than Rs.200 crore. The Reciprocity Clause was invoked against countries which discriminate and restrict Indian companies to participate in their procurements. Recently, the Information and Technology Ministry banned 47 Apps which were variants or clones of the 59 Chinese-linked Apps banned.

    http://idrw.org/major-setback-to-chinese-trade-as-india-puts-import-of-tv-sets-in-restricted-list/ .
     
  Jul 31, 2020 at 6:43 PM #2
    ayodhyapati

    ayodhyapati FULL MEMBER

    very good decision , don't feed thy enemy .
     
  Jul 31, 2020 at 6:47 PM #3
    HalfMoon

    HalfMoon SENIOR MEMBER

    So no more Japanese and South Korean TVs?
     
  Jul 31, 2020 at 6:54 PM #4
    ayodhyapati

    ayodhyapati FULL MEMBER

    sony and lg will be okay , not okay with third rate cheap china pieces .
     
  Jul 31, 2020 at 6:55 PM #5
    srshkmr

    srshkmr FULL MEMBER

    ssshhh you troll.

    the title says restricted which means "They can be imported only with a license from the DGFT. "
     
  Jul 31, 2020 at 6:55 PM #6
    HalfMoon

    HalfMoon SENIOR MEMBER

    This will not work.

    China will take India to WTO.
     
  Jul 31, 2020 at 6:57 PM #7
    HalfMoon

    HalfMoon SENIOR MEMBER

    India cannot do that. It is illegal.

    China will take India to WTO.
     
  Jul 31, 2020 at 7:03 PM #8
    srshkmr

    srshkmr FULL MEMBER

  Jul 31, 2020 at 7:11 PM #9
    HalfMoon

    HalfMoon SENIOR MEMBER

  Jul 31, 2020 at 7:12 PM #10
    HalfMoon

    HalfMoon SENIOR MEMBER

    Chinese will also ban all rare earth minerals to India.

    No more lithium batteries for India.

    :agree:
     
  Jul 31, 2020 at 7:14 PM #11
    Khatri_pune

    Khatri_pune FULL MEMBER

    Naaa....
    These are the same tack ticks employed by China to restrict imports from other countries other then they whish to import.
    India didn't banned import only its put in "Ristricted" list....
    Earlier anybody could import these...
    But now only licences importers can do so.... this will raise the cost and will be difficult to import. It will support local manufacturers..
     
  Jul 31, 2020 at 7:20 PM #12
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan PDF VETERAN

    so many fascist govs on earth these days what is the future of mankind ?
     
  Jul 31, 2020 at 7:23 PM #13
    Khatri_pune

    Khatri_pune FULL MEMBER

  Jul 31, 2020 at 7:29 PM #14
    Pakistan Space Agency

    Pakistan Space Agency SENIOR MEMBER

    Why doesn't India just cut off all trade with China once and for all?
     
  Jul 31, 2020 at 7:29 PM #15
    Crixus

    Crixus SENIOR MEMBER

    Humans are like cockroaches ...they will survive
     
