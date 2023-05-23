India provides key railway infrastructure to Bangladesh

India hands over 20 broad gauge locomotives to Bangladesh As part of further strengthening bilateral ties, India today (May 23) virtually handed over 20 Broad Gauge (BG) diesel locomotives to Bangladesh. Indian Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw virtually joined the handing over ceremony from Rail Bhaban in New Delhi this afternoon while his Bangladeshi c

India handed over 20 diesel Broad Gauge (BG) locomotives to Bangladesh on Tuesday. An official statement said these locomotives were handed over under grant assistance from the centre.“This fulfils an important commitment made during the visit of Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina to India, in October, 2019," an official statement said, adding that these locomotives have been modified by the Indian side while keeping in mind the requirements of Bangladesh Railway.These locomotives will help handle the increasing volume of passenger and freight train operations in Bangladesh. Ten similar broad gauge diesel locomotives were handed over to Bangladesh on grant basis in July 2020.Three pairs of passenger trains are presently plying between India and Bangladesh, namely, Kolkata-Dhaka Maitree Express, Kolkata-Khulna Bandhan Express, and New Jalpaiguri- Dhaka Mitali Express.The statement said that trade between both the countries via rail have seen consistent growth with interchange of close to 100 cargo trains per month and approximately 2.66 million tonnes (MT) cargo was sent to Bangladesh in the last financial year.Export commodities from India to Bangladesh include Stone, Foodgrains, China Clay, Gypsum, Maize, Onion, and other essential items.