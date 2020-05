INDIA PROVIDES US$ 2 MILLION TO UNRWA FOR THE WELFARE OF PALESTINE REFUGEES

H.E. Sunil Kumar, the Representative of India to the State of Palestine (left), hands over a check of US$ 2 million in support to UNRWA to the Chief of the UNRWA Division of Donor Relations (right), Mr. Marc Lassouaoui, at the Agency’s offices in East Jerusalem.