India proud to be friend and partner in liberation war of Bangladesh: Indian President Murmu​

I mean it did benefit them massively so the partnership was warranted and should be proud off. Essentially extinguishing any threat from its eastern front. As in 65 when a plucky PAF squadron (including Bengali pilots) devastated the Indian base at Kalikunda keep the IAF from trying any offensive operations on that front.



The liberation struggle was fully justified with the treatment the “brown sahibs” of west Pakistan were giving to their supposed fellow countrymen, but it was clearly helped along a LOT by India starting from the early 60s.