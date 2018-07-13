India protests as outfit plans London march for Khalistan

Right. I am gonna buy meself a turban. A fake beard. And join me Khalistan mates. Khalistan. Khalistan. Khalistan ..... !



Brother, I told you it's in the past. I know very well about the past history. They even made a movie full of hyper crap called Saraghori. But that is in the past. Strategic sense demands common sense. Don't forget Sikhs suffered as well. It was not one way street. Million of Germans were killed. Million of British were killed. Millions of French were killed but today they let it go. So should you.



Come on on mate. Assuming Khalistan won it's independence. You think 27 million people Khalistan could threaten 200 million people Pakistan or even 100 million Pak Punjab. Is this how low you think of your people? Khalistan would be natural ally state of Pakistan and I would even suggest having open borders like France/Germany. Win win for.



Big, big loss for Gangadesh. The only guys in Indian Army with backbone are Sikhs. Sans Sikhs Indian Army would shemen in Sarees.

Click to expand...