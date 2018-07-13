/ Register

  • Friday, July 13, 2018

India protests as outfit plans London march for Khalistan

Discussion in 'Central & South Asia' started by hussain0216, Jul 13, 2018 at 3:58 PM.

    hussain0216

    hussain0216 ELITE MEMBER

    India protests as outfit plans London march for Khalistan
    NAOMI CANTON | TNN | Jul 13, 2018, 03:37 IST
    [​IMG]TNN
    Protesters chant slogans during a "Freedom Rally" organized by Sikhs for Justice in New York. (File Photo)
    HIGHLIGHTS
    • Pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice said it would hold its first global rally at Trafalgar Square in London
    • The announcement invited a sharp reaction from the Indian government, which took the issue up with the UK
    • Sikhs for Justice says that the rally will call for a referendum in 2020
    LONDON/NEW DELHI: The campaign calling for a global referendum to determine whether Sikhs should have their own independent state was launched in

    London
    on Thursday. Unveiling its plans, the pro-Khalistan group

    Sikhs for Justice
    said it would hold its first global rally at

    Trafalgar Square
    in London on August 12.
     
    hussain0216

    hussain0216 ELITE MEMBER

    PAKISTANFOREVER

    PAKISTANFOREVER SENIOR MEMBER

    F**k khalistan. Death to ALL sikh consciousness movements. Any Pakistanis supporting these turds should be ashamed of themselves. Pakistanis suppporting sikhs is like Israelis/Jews supporting Nazi Germans. NEVER forget the 1 million innocent Pakistani Muslims genocided by the sikhs in August 1947. The sikhs are the ONLY community in the world to have committed a holocaust against Pakistani people. Never forget that. I hope the indian army massacres these fiendish creatures and destroys the golden temple like they did in 1984..........:devil:.

    PS those Pakistanis who support the sikh movement, remember one thing. If by a miracle, the sikhs got their own homeland do you think they will stop with their indian sector? They will set their sights on Pakistan as they consider it their historic land and remember, the sikhs have an obsessive blood thirsty hatred of Pakistanis/Muslims which they fully displayed in August 1947. The sikhs are currently a small, pathetic, worthless, irrelevant and inferior ragtag group on the world stage who no one gives a damn about. Let's keep it that way. Long may it continue........8-)
     
    Kaptaan

    Kaptaan PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT

    Right. I am gonna buy meself a turban. A fake beard. And join me Khalistan mates. Khalistan. Khalistan. Khalistan ..... !

    Brother, I told you it's in the past. I know very well about the past history. They even made a movie full of hyper crap called Saraghori. But that is in the past. Strategic sense demands common sense. Don't forget Sikhs suffered as well. It was not one way street. Million of Germans were killed. Million of British were killed. Millions of French were killed but today they let it go. So should you.

    Come on on mate. Assuming Khalistan won it's independence. You think 27 million people Khalistan could threaten 200 million people Pakistan or even 100 million Pak Punjab. Is this how low you think of your people? Khalistan would be natural ally state of Pakistan and I would even suggest having open borders like France/Germany. Win win for.

    Big, big loss for Gangadesh. The only guys in Indian Army with backbone are Sikhs. Sans Sikhs Indian Army would be shemen in Sarees.


    Ps. Have a look at the map. Kashmir falls nicely in Pakistan's lap without even firing one bullet. @PAKISTANFOREVER
     
    Umair Nawaz

    Umair Nawaz ELITE MEMBER

    nice!
     
    Reichsmarschall

    Reichsmarschall SENIOR MEMBER

    insecure dehati orat
     
    PAKISTANFOREVER

    PAKISTANFOREVER SENIOR MEMBER

    Bro, understand the rationality of what you say and I know we could wipe them out if they tried it on us. But I can't get over the fact of what they did to our people in August 1947. That can NEVER be forgiven. Also I am aware of their obsessive blood thirsty hatred of Pakistanis/Islam and Muslims. Although inferior and very small, the sikh sentiments towards our religion and race, can't be overlooked.
     
    Kaptaan

    Kaptaan PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT

    Sometimes for the better good you have to show big heart. This is one exceptional case. I don't think there is anything intrinsice about Sikhs being anti Pakistan. I know some even have joined BNP to lambast us but we can't judge them by few. I think Khalistan would end up being the best ally of Pakistan by far. There would be enormous trade advantages both ways and without being overan by 1.4 billion horde. That could be said about India but with Khalistan we won't get swamped by millions of hungry, dirty Gangadeshis.

    Okay I confess I have a thing for Sikh women ..... :)
     
