India protests as outfit plans London march for Khalistan NAOMI CANTON | TNN | Jul 13, 2018, 03:37 IST TNN Protesters chant slogans during a "Freedom Rally" organized by Sikhs for Justice in New York. (File Photo) HIGHLIGHTS Pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice said it would hold its first global rally at Trafalgar Square in London The announcement invited a sharp reaction from the Indian government, which took the issue up with the UK Sikhs for Justice says that the rally will call for a referendum in 2020 LONDON/NEW DELHI: The campaign calling for a global referendum to determine whether Sikhs should have their own independent state was launched in London on Thursday. Unveiling its plans, the pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice said it would hold its first global rally at Trafalgar Square in London on August 12.