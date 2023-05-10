India proposing second railway route of Rs 7000 crore through Bangladesh bypassing Chicken's Neck

মানবজমিন ডেস্ক ​

বাংলাদেশের ভেতর দিয়ে দ্বিতীয় রেলরুটের মাধ্যমে উত্তরপূর্বাঞ্চলের রাজ্য মেঘালয়কে সংযুক্ত করার কথা ভাবছে ভারত। এ বিষয়ে সম্প্রতি প্রকল্প অনুমোদনের জন্য রেলওয়ে বোর্ডের কাছে প্রস্তাব পাঠিয়েছে নর্থইস্ট ফ্রন্টিয়ার রেলওয়ের কাতিহার ডিভিশন। এ প্রকল্পে খরচ ধরা হয়েছে ৭০০০ কোটি রুপি। এর মধ্যে যমুনার ওপর নির্মাণ করা হবে ১০ কিলোমিটার একটি সেতু। এ প্রকল্প নিয়ে বুধবার দুই দেশের কর্মকর্তাদের মধ্যে হিলি জিরো পয়েন্টে মিটিং হয়েছে। রেলওয়ের সূত্রকে উদ্ধৃত করে এ খবর দিয়েছে ভারতের অনলাইন টেলিগ্রাফ। ‘প্রপোজড রেল লিংক ফর ২ স্টেটস ভায়া বাংলাদেশ’ শীর্ষ ওই প্রতিবেদনে আরও বলা হয়, অনেক বছর ধরে মেঘালয়ের একটি অরাজনৈতিক সংগঠন জয়েন্ট মুভমেন্ট কমিটি ফর করিডোর (জেএমসিসি) এই রেলরুটের দাবি জানিয়ে আসছে। এর উদ্দেশ্য ভারত-বাংলাদেশ সীমান্তের হিলি দক্ষিণ দিনাজপুরকে মেঘালয়ের সঙ্গে সংযুক্ত করা। হিলি দক্ষিণ দিনাজপুর হলো মেঘালয়ের তুরা জেলা সংলগ্ন একটি সীমান্ত শহর। জেএমসিসির প্রধান নবকুমার দাস বলেছেন, সর্বশেষ প্রস্তাবের বিষয়ে তিনি জানেন।এই রেলরুট কৌশলগত এবং অর্থনৈতিক দিক দিয়ে খুবই গুরুত্বপূর্ণ বলে তিনি মন্তব্য করেন। বর্তমানে যে যোগাযোগ ব্যবস্থা আছে তাতে কাউকে দক্ষিণ দিনাজপুর থেকে শিলিগুড়ি হয়ে তুরা পৌঁছাতে প্রায় ৬০০ কিলোমিটার পথ পাড়ি দিতে হয়। কিন্তু প্রস্তাবিত রুট চালু হলে এই দূরত্ব নেমে আসবে ১২০ কিলোমিটারে।নবকুমার দাস আরও বলেন, দৃশ্যত কেন্দ্র আমাদের প্রস্তাব চূড়ান্তভাবে মেনে নিয়েছে। ২০১৭ সালে প্রস্তাবিত এই রুটের উপযোগিতা যাচাই করে দেখেছে কেন্দ্রীয় পররাষ্ট্র মন্ত্রণালয়। সম্প্রতি কাতিহার বিভাগ রেলওয়ে বোর্ডের কাছে ওই প্রস্তাব পাঠিয়েছে। প্রস্তাবে বলা হয়েছে, এই রেলরুট হিলি দিয়ে বাংলাদেশে প্রবেশ করবে। তারপর তা ঘোড়াঘাট, পলাশবাড়ি, গাইবান্ধা, যমুনার ওপর দিয়ে তুরার কাছে মহেন্দ্রগঞ্জের সঙ্গে সংযুক্ত হবে। এই প্রকল্পকে বিদ্যুতায়িত করা হবে। রেলওয়ে বোর্ডের কাছে যে প্রস্তাব পাঠানো হয়েছে তাতে বলা হয়েছে প্রকল্প বাস্তবায়ন করতে প্রয়োজন হবে প্রায় ৭ হাজার কোটি রুপি। এর মধ্যে আছে যমুনার ওপর একটি ১০ কিলোমিটার ব্রিজ এবং হিলিতে একটি ওভারব্রিজ নির্মাণ।প্রস্তাবিত এ প্রকল্প নিয়ে বুধবার হিলি জিরো পয়েন্টে বাংলাদেশের একটি প্রতিনিধি দলের সঙ্গে জেএমসিসির কিছু কর্মকর্তা সাক্ষাত করেছেন। নবকুমার দাস বলেন, এ সময় আমরা তাদেরকে এ প্রকল্পের কথা প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনার কাছে উত্থাপন করার অনুরোধ করেছি, যাতে আমরা আগামী মাসে তার সঙ্গে সাক্ষাত করতে পারি। যেহেতু প্রকল্পটি বাংলাদেশের ভূমির ভেতর দিয়ে অতিক্রম করবে, তাই এ বিষয়ে বাংলাদেশ সরকার প্রয়োজনীয় সব সহায়তা করবে- এ বিষয়ে আমরা তাকে অনুরোধ জানাতে চাই।বর্তমানে উত্তর-পূর্বাঞ্চলের সঙ্গে ভারতের বাকি অংশের সংযুক্তিতে একটিমাত্র রুট আছে। এই রুটটি নিউ জলপাইগুঁড়ি, নিউ কোচবিচার, নিউ আলিপুরদুয়ার হয়ে প্রবেশ করেছে আসামে। অবসরপ্রাপ্ত একজন সেনা কর্মকর্তা বলেছেন, ভারতের উত্তর-পূর্বাঞ্চলে বহুবিধ রুট আছে। এসব রুট বিভিন্ন রাজ্যের রাজধানী এবং গুরুত্বপূর্ণ শহরের মধ্যে সংযোগ স্থাপন করেছে। কিন্তু এখন পর্যন্ত আর কোনো রুট নেই, যা উত্তরবঙ্গ থেকে ওই অঞ্চলে প্রবেশ করেছে। শিলিগুড়ি করিডোর থেকে এ অঞ্চলের কৌশলগত গুরুত্ব বিবেচনায় নিয়ে, উত্তরপূর্ব ভারতে দ্বিতীয় রেলরুট অত্যাবশ্যক হয়ে পড়েছে।ওদিকে কাতিহার রেলবিভাগের সূত্র বলেছেন, তারা এখন রেল বোর্ড এবং মন্ত্রণালয়ের নির্দেশনার জন্য অপেক্ষা করছে।-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------India is considering connecting the Northeastern state of Meghalaya through a second railway route through Bangladesh.Katihar Division of Northeast Frontier Railway has recently sent a proposal to the Railway Board for approval of the project. The cost of this project has been estimated at 7000 crore rupees. A 10 km bridge will be built over the Yamuna. A meeting was held between the officials of the two countries at Heli Zero Point on Wednesday regarding this project. Online Telegraph of India gave this news citing railway sources. The report titled 'Proposed Rail Link for 2 States Via Bangladesh' also said that for many years, a non-political organization of Meghalaya, Joint Movement Committee for Corridor (JMCC), has been demanding this railway route. Its purpose is to connect Hili Dakshin Dinajpur on the Indo-Bangladesh border with Meghalaya. Hili South Dinajpur is a border town adjacent to Tura district of Meghalaya. JMCC chief Navkumar Das said he was aware of the latest proposal.He commented that this railway route is very important from the strategic and economic point of view. In the existing communication system one has to travel about 600 km from South Dinajpur via Siliguri to reach Tura. But this distance will come down to 120 km if the proposed route is launched.Navkumar Das also said that apparently the Center has finally accepted our proposal. In 2017, the Ministry of External Affairs verified the feasibility of this proposed route. Recently, Katihar Division sent the proposal to the Railway Board. According to the proposal, this railway route will enter Bangladesh through Hili. Then it will connect with Mahendraganj near Tura via Ghoraghat, Palashbari, Gaibandha, Yamuna. This project will be electrified. In the proposal sent to the Railway Board, it is said that about Rs. 7000 crore will be required to implement the project. These include construction of a 10 km bridge over the Yamuna and an over bridge at Hili.Some JMCC officials met with a delegation of Bangladesh at Heli Zero Point on Wednesday regarding the proposed project. Navkumar Das said, at this time we have requested them to raise this project to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, so that we can meet her next month. As the project will pass through the territory of Bangladesh, we would like to request the Government of Bangladesh to provide all necessary assistance in this regard.At present there is only one route connecting the Northeast with the rest of India. This route enters Assam via New Jalpaiguri, New Coochbecher, New Alipurduar. A retired army officer said India's northeast has multiple routes. These routes connect various state capitals and important cities. But till now there is no other route, which entered the region from North Bengal. Considering the strategic importance of the region from the Siliguri corridor, a second railway route to Northeast India has become imperative.On the other hand, Katihar railway department sources said, they are now waiting for the instructions of the Railway Board and the Ministry.