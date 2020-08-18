/ Register

India proposes air bubble pact with Bangladesh

    August 18, 2020

    India proposes to enter into separate air bubble pacts with Bangladesh and four other South Asian countries to resume international flights, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said today.

    Under a bilateral air bubble pact, airlines of both the countries can operate international flights with certain restrictions.

    Since July, India has established such air bubble pacts with the US, the UK, France, Germany, the UAE, Qatar and the Maldives, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

    "We are now taking these efforts forward & are negotiating with 13 more countries to establish such arrangements," Puri tweeted.

    These 13 countries are: Australia, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Nigeria, Bahrain, Israel, Kenya, Philippines, Russia, Singapore, South Korea & Thailand," he added.

    Puri said, "Air bubbles have also been proposed with our neighbours Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal and Bhutan."

    The Maldives became the first South Asian country to have a bilateral air bubble agreement with India last week.

    Regular international flights in India have remained suspended since March 23 due to coronavirus pandemic.

    https://www.thedailystar.net/world/south-asia/news/india-proposes-air-bubble-pact-bangladesh-1947069
     
    i hope bangladeshi birader will like it .
     
