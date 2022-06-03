What's new

India Profits by busting Russia sanctions: Prof Riaz Haq

S

SoulSpokesman

FULL MEMBER
Dec 1, 2016
1,593
-2
1,267
Country
India
Location
India
www.riazhaq.com

Russia Sanctions: India Profiting From Russian Oil Trade by Exporting Refined Petroleum

News, analysis and opinions about India, Pakistan, US, Canada, Europe, Mid East, South Asia, Silicon Valley, High Technology, Economy, Politics, World
www.riazhaq.com www.riazhaq.com

India is defying western sanctions to buy millions of barrels of discounted Russian crude oil, hiding their origin and exporting refined petroleum products with a big markup to make a huge profit. China has yet to increase its oil imports from Russia, according to news reports. Meanwhile, India's neighbors Bangladesh and Pakistan are abiding by western sanctions and paying much higher market prices to buy oil for their domestic needs, and hurting their people. Such double standards are not going unnoticed.

India is importing large amounts of deeply discounted Russian crude, running its refiners well above capacity, and capturing the economic rent of sky-high crack spreads and exporting gasoline and diesel to Europe, according to MarketWatch. “As the EU weans from Russian refined products, we have a growing suspicion that India is becoming the de facto refining hub for Europe,” said Michael Tran, global energy strategist at RBC Capital Markets, in a Tuesday note. Here’s how the puzzle pieces fit together, according to Tran:



"India is buying record amounts of severely discounted Russian crude, running its refiners above nameplate capacity, and capturing the economic rent of sky-high crack spreads and exporting gasoline and diesel to Europe. In short, the EU policy of tightening the screws on Russia is a policy win, but the unintended consequence is that Europe is effectively importing inflation to its own citizens. This is not only an economic boon for India, but it also serves as an accelerator for India’s place in the new geopolitically rewritten oil trade map. What we mean is that the EU policy effectively makes India an increasingly vital energy source for Europe. This was historically never the case, and it is why Indian product exports have been clocking in at all-time-high levels over recent months".

Bangladesh and Pakistan are afraid to buy Russian oil for fear of western sanctions while American ally India feels free to do so. As Pakistani Finance Minister Miftah Ismail told CNN's Becky Anderson in an interview, “It is very difficult for me to imagine buying Russian oil. At this point I think that it would not be possible for Pakistani banks to open LCs or arrange to buy Russian oil". Similarly, Bangladeshi Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen told journalists: “You are seeing that they (western nations) keep bossing us and you (journalists) also encourage them. Every day, they come up with new issues. We used to call them development partners. They do not pay for the development but keep giving advice.” “We do not want to get into any problem. We want peace in the world,” Momen added.

The West, particularly the United States, is turning a blind eye to India's actions when it comes to busting sanctions on Russia. Indian Prime Minister Narendra is openly funding the war in Ukraine by buying weapons and oil from Russia. At the same time, India's smaller neighbors feel intimidated by the threat of western sanctions if they follow Modi's example. Such double standards are not going unnoticed.

@RiazHaq @Joe Shearer @niaz

Regards
 
Last edited:
PakFactor

PakFactor

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 30, 2019
5,943
-1
10,832
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
I don’t blame India but Pakistans own policies for keeping its legs wide open like a stripper for the West last 70+ years no sense in crying now enjoy the F-16s. Duffars.
 
S

SoulSpokesman

FULL MEMBER
Dec 1, 2016
1,593
-2
1,267
Country
India
Location
India
@PradoTLC

india is a self serving homo nation..

As they say, stereotypes exist for a reason, there is much to be said about Pakistanis viewing India as a nation of baniyas.

While your depiction of India isn't exactly in the best of taste, there is no denying what you say.

Regards
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

R
Russia Sanctions: India Profiting From Russian Oil Trade by Exporting Refined Petroleum
2
Replies
21
Views
426
Indos
Indos
HAIDER
Pakistan will be open to buying discounted Russian oil if no threat of US sanctions: Miftah Ismail
Replies
7
Views
253
N.Siddiqui
N.Siddiqui
beijingwalker
Russia says it's ready to sell oil to 'friendly countries' in 'any price range'
Replies
5
Views
304
Indos
Indos
D
Russia jumps to fourth position as oil supplier to India, tanker data shows
Replies
0
Views
147
Drizzt
D
A
India's top refiner IOC buys 3 million bbls Russian Urals crude via tender -sources
Replies
14
Views
477
Abdul Rehman Majeed
A

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom